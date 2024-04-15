Unpublished photos of Delcygate, the meeting between Delcy Rodríguez and José Luis Ábalos in Barajas

Images of what happened in the early hours of January 19 to 20, 2020 at Barajas Airport have never been seen before. So far. The newspaper El Mundo has had access to unpublished photographs showing the main hours of the Delce case, one of the controversial cases that affected the government in the last legislature and again referring to the current case, after the new information known as a result of the conspiracy linked to Koldo García, the hand The right hand of former Minister Jose Luis Abalos. The confusing and not at all clear meeting between the government of the Vice-President of Venezuela, who was banned from entering the territory of the European Union, with the Minister and Secretary of the Organization of the Socialist Workers Party at the time, enters a new chapter.

by: the world

That meeting at the bottom of the runway at Madrid Airport will be one of the issues that will focus attention in the parliamentary committee that will be held in the Senate on the Koldo case. But this is not the case in Congress, where the Socialist Workers Party refused to summon former Minister José Luis Albalos, who is now a representative of the mixed group. Already at that time, the controversial visit of Vice President Nicolas Maduro even to the European Parliament was removed from the ranks of the People's Party so that the government of Pedro Sánchez could provide appropriate explanations. But the executive has always avoided providing precise information about the main unknowns surrounding the case: who was at the airport, what was the reason for Maduro's vice president's flight and what was in the bags with which Delcy Rodriguez arrived in Spain.

It all started at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas International Airport on January 19, 2020. That night, in the early hours of January 20, at exactly 00:30 AM, a private Sky Valet flight – a Falcon 900 – landed. TC Registration -AKE, which belongs to a Turkish company – in the so-called executive terminal in Barajas, where these types of flights always arrive, usually carrying high-ranking businessmen and famous people. His final destination was the Turkish airport in Istanbul, where he planned to arrive at noon on the same day, January 20, 2020.

Inside the plane were three crew members, the Vice President of the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, and five other people who accompanied her: Kenyan Antonio Diaz Rosario (Director General of the Vice President), Felix Ramon Plasencia Gonzalez (then Popular Minister of Energy for Tourism and Foreign Trade), and Jorge Andrés. Jimenez Ochoa (construction businessman), Youssef Abu Nassif Smeili (a Lebanese businessman at the time who was romantically linked to Delcy Rodriguez's partner) and Alejandra Carolina Bastidas Gonzalez (General Manager of Communications and Corporate Relations Vice President).

Half an hour before the flight arrived, in a camouflage Toyota, Commissioner Jesús María Gómez Martín, then head of the National Police border post at the airport and today the chief commander in the Canary Islands, arrived at the FBO station – the abbreviation from the station where these types arrive. From private trips – accompanied by another police officer. They both wear civilian clothes and approach the station.

When the flight landed, at around 00:30, José Luis Abalos Meco, Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda and Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, appeared at the airport, accompanied by Koldo García Izaguirre, his chief advisor in the Cabinet of Ministers. , whom he appointed as a consultant at Renfe Mercancías y Puertos del Estado and who is now being investigated by commissions related to the sale of masks during the pandemic to various public administrations.

Both of them, along with the commissioner and two of his companions, got into a Toyota police car and headed to the slopes. The images revealed by EL MUNDO today are consistent with that tour through the photography platforms. Then they reached the stairs of the plane. Abalos, Koldo and a third person rode. The commissioner remained at the bottom of the track without boarding the plane.

About an hour later, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Abalos, Koldo and the third person got off the plane and returned in vehicles to the FBO terminal, but accompanied by several of the plane's passengers. The commissioner and his companion, also a National Police officer, did not leave the area until three in the morning.

As Koldo García himself revealed in a recent interview with El Mundo newspaper, that night 12 suitcases were removed from the plane in which the Venezuelan Vice President was traveling, “six large and six small, and they were then returned to the plane.” Details about the contents of that luggage that Koldo spoke about were never known.

You can read the full memo at the world