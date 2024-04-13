Why is World Kiss Day celebrated on April 13 and what is its origin? | mix up

a Kiss It can be many things: sweet, loving, strange, intense, poignant, disappointing, boring, sublime, life-changing. It can be an expression of love, affection, affection or friendship; Greeting, farewell, condolence or celebration, it is undoubtedly a good way to communicate with the person you care about. It is a universal form of communication practiced in almost all cultures and at all ages. For this reason, a world day has been set aside exclusively to honor him. But do you know what is the origin of this celebration? Learn the history behind this one that has gained a following in recent years.

It should be noted that for the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE), the verb kiss represents “touching or pressing someone or something with the movement of the lips as an expression of love, desire or reverence, or as a greeting.” Regarding the work that thinks about communication.

It was this physical meaning that a man and woman from Thailand pledged to create a world record and be inspired to create World Kiss DayIt is a celebration that is less than a decade old, but every year more couples join the celebrations.

Why is World Kiss Day celebrated on April 13?

It is commemorated on April 13 every year in honor of the longest kiss in recorded history. According to the Guinness World Records website, in 2013 a Thai couple won the world record for the longest kiss. Ekkachai Tiranarat and Laksana Tiranarat participated in an annual Thailand competition organized by Ripley's Believe It or Not!, in Pattaya.

Nine couples participated in the competition, including two couples over 70 years old. But Tiranarat, who had previously won in previous years, emerged victorious again in 2013 with a kiss that lasted 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds. The longest recorded in history, according to the organization.

In addition to obtaining the title, they received a metal plaque, two diamond rings, and another certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records.

Ekachai Tiranarat and Laksana Tiranarat are the Thai couple who won the world record for the longest kiss in 2013 (Photo: Guinness World Records)

What is the story of the kiss?

One theory suggests that the kiss was caused by the infant's sucking and breastfeeding urge. It is also linked to the habit of smell in primitive societies and cannibalism. However, the first record of kissing dates back to 2500 BC, in India. On schedule at Khajuraho temples.

Also in the East, the Kama Sutra was created in the third year AD, a Vatsyayana scripture that dealt with the natural divinity of sexuality. This also included references to kissing as a sexual act. It divides it into three sections:

The titular kiss, where the lips almost touch.

A throbbing kiss, in which only the lower lip is moved.

A tactile kiss, in which the lips and tongue are used.

On the other hand, many researchers agree that the culture of kissing as a sexual practice began in India and reached Europe during the conquests of Alexander the Great. Even in core texts of Western culture, such as the Odyssey, written by Homer; Later in Ovid, the kiss is referred to as a symbol of love or affection. Even in Greek mythology, it is also present, for example, in Galatea and Pygmalion.

Finally, kissing is also recorded as betrayal in the Bible, especially in Judas Iscariot and in Jesus.