The earthquake that struck Mexico today, June 10 – the epicenter and strength of the last earthquake | mix up

Do you want to know where the earthquake occurred today in Mexico? This Saturday, June 10, a series of earthquakes has been recorded in the Republic of Mexico; being he The strongest so far occurred in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca (4.0 on the Richter scale). Mexico is located in the Ring of Fire, where seismic events are very common. For this reason, through National Seismological ServiceWe provide you with an accurate and official report to know the location, magnitude, latitude and depth of the earthquake epicenter; As well as relevant information about them.

Edomex: How do you behave during an earthquake?

The Mexico State Government has published the following recommendations on how citizens should act in the event of an earthquake:

Go to the already created security areas.

Stay away from glass or things that could fall.

If possible, avoid panic and try to stay calm.

Do not run in the vehicular area.

If you are driving, park your vehicle.

If you are in a building don’t use the elevator, always use the stairs.

Caring for minors, the disabled and the elderly