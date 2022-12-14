Torado prevented the resignation of Tata Martino from the Mexican national team

tremor that occurred with The passing of Gerardo Torrado Led to manage national teams Gerardo Martino to consider his resignationdespite the same previous director It was he who persuaded him to continue to complete a process in which they both walked together.

After the Sub 20 failed to not qualify for the World Cup from the major So To the 2024 OlympicsIn addition to the exclusion of the women’s team from the World Cup championship, which led to a demand for heads, which led to Led Borrego to leave the organizationbut she couldn’t be the only one, because Tata was considering leaving despite the fact that it was There are only a few months left before the start of the Qatar 2022 tournament.

“I’ve been working with Gerardo Martino since the beginning of his operation. I spoke to him when they fired me. He wasn’t in MexicoBut in Argentina. I’m talking about a situation that was somewhat unexpected. They were all there, the entire coaching staff, except for Tata, and I went out with my goats and ended up figuring it out.

“Tata earlier spoke to Yoon about Louisa and said “I’m leaving”, to which I told him noif that were the case for me, I wouldn’t, because for me the greatest pleasure is that he had a complete operation and that he did well in Qatar, as he explains in “Los Maestros de La Jugada”.

In the same program, he realized that he was one of the people who influenced Martineau’s access to artistic directionso he remains firmly rooted in the idea that it was a perfect decision after the analysis they did.

He also made it clear that in his talks with Yon de Luisa he made them see the need not only to play in the United States against the same opponents as always, but also New horizons had to be sought regardless of minimal economic benefits that I can throw

against Liga MX

On the other hand, Torrado has lashed out against Liga MX, which is Crowded with foreign players that prevent mexican players from jumping, plus It uses a format that is not competitive at all.

“We must reduce the number of foreigners. Maybe put some kind of lock in so they can be really good and help the guys. The ascent and descent must be open, so that players feel the pressure. Let them out to play from day one and let mommy break in. The 12 classifieds sounded like a bad decision to me, it doesn’t benefit the athletic part.”