Farewell? Chivas has already made a bid for top scorer in Liga MX in exchange for two criticisms of Rojiblancos

The Guadalajara board continues to move to close the team in Clausura 2023 as it is already moving forward with its proposals.

The start of Clausura 2023 is drawing near, so Chivas’ board of directors is chaired by Amore Vergara and Fernando Hierro They work in compulsory marches to conduct the necessary negotiations to finalize contracts that they consider relevant to strengthen the herd in certain situations, and for this reason They had already made an offer to the player.

Over the last hours, Guadalajara has given a lot to talk aboutBecause of the advanced talks that are in place with the Pachuca Board of Directors For the services of Victor Guzman, in addition to It has been leaked that Brandon Vasquez’ negotiations with the Cincinnati club have failed.

In El Rebaño, they understand that attacking support is absolutely essential, which is why they have already made an official bid for Puebla striker Martin Barragánas Guadalajara would have participated Operation Angel Zaldivar and Antonio Briceñoas revealed by Fernando Esquivel on his social networks, although he confirmed that he is not the only option to direct Guadalajara.

The Cello actually lived briefly in the Angelopolis teamSince 2020 he has been a member of La Franja; However, the tournament was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 on the planet, thoughThe ea that he finds regularity in camoteros.

What’s next in the Chivas pre-season?

After completing their matches from Tour in Spain against Getafe and Athletic BilbaoThe Herd arrived at the Perla de Occidente on Tuesday, so the players got a rest and will return on Wednesday to train in Verde Valle to prepare for their Sky Cup debut on December 16 against Mazatlán, whereThe novelty will be the resurgence of Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado.

