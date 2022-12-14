December 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Farewell? Chivas has already made a bid for top scorer in Liga MX in exchange for two criticisms of Rojiblancos

Farewell? Chivas has already made a bid for top scorer in Liga MX in exchange for two criticisms of Rojiblancos

Cassandra Curtis December 14, 2022 2 min read

MX league

The Guadalajara board continues to move to close the team in Clausura 2023 as it is already moving forward with its proposals.

by Leon Iturbide

imago 7

The start of Clausura 2023 is drawing near, so Chivas’ board of directors is chaired by Amore Vergara and Fernando Hierro They work in compulsory marches to conduct the necessary negotiations to finalize contracts that they consider relevant to strengthen the herd in certain situations, and for this reason They had already made an offer to the player.

Over the last hours, Guadalajara has given a lot to talk aboutBecause of the advanced talks that are in place with the Pachuca Board of Directors For the services of Victor Guzman, in addition to It has been leaked that Brandon Vasquez’ negotiations with the Cincinnati club have failed.

In El Rebaño, they understand that attacking support is absolutely essential, which is why they have already made an official bid for Puebla striker Martin Barragánas Guadalajara would have participated Operation Angel Zaldivar and Antonio Briceñoas revealed by Fernando Esquivel on his social networks, although he confirmed that he is not the only option to direct Guadalajara.

The Cello actually lived briefly in the Angelopolis teamSince 2020 he has been a member of La Franja; However, the tournament was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 on the planet, thoughThe ea that he finds regularity in camoteros.

What’s next in the Chivas pre-season?

After completing their matches from Tour in Spain against Getafe and Athletic BilbaoThe Herd arrived at the Perla de Occidente on Tuesday, so the players got a rest and will return on Wednesday to train in Verde Valle to prepare for their Sky Cup debut on December 16 against Mazatlán, whereThe novelty will be the resurgence of Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado.

Did you like our note? Did you have the courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, curated experience tailored to your interests. Try it!

See also  "Shame", "fear" and punishment: a disaster in Juventus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Torado prevented the resignation of Tata Martino from the Mexican national team

December 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

I can’t believe he took that punishment.

December 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

again without Di Maria and Jeddah; This is the Argentina squad to eliminate Croatia and enter the World Cup final

December 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Radiology, nucleotide 4D and prophylaxis, at the focus of future medicine

December 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Farewell? Chivas has already made a bid for top scorer in Liga MX in exchange for two criticisms of Rojiblancos

December 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Review: “Avatar: The Way of the Water” is an unforgettable full cinematic experience

December 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit for expert witness in Mar-a-Lago case

December 14, 2022 Winston Hale