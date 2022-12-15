December 15, 2022

Karim Benzema gets permission from Real Madrid to join France in Qatar | Qatar World Cup 2022

Cassandra Curtis December 15, 2022 2 min read

In the middle of the semi-finals between France and Morocco, Karim Benzema This became a trend on social media due to the possibility of him returning to Qatar to play the 2022 World Cup Final against Argentina. Real Madrid would have given him the green light to travel with his team and be available on Sunday.

As a result of a muscle injury, the striker had to leave France a few days before his debut against Australia. He is now fully recovered and ready to return to Doha. The press in Europe confirmed that his club Real Madrid had already given him the green light and he would be able to get into the national team. Everything depends on whether the French national team makes it to the final.

But, can he get into the plans against Argentina? Benzema had to leave France due to his injury, but Deschamps did not take his place. In other words, the owner of the Ballon d’Or can not only return to the focus of the French team, but also play if the coach so decides. This is why it has become a trend on Wednesday.

However, other than the fact that Real Madrid gave him permission and that the player has the desire to play, everything passes into the hands of his coach. He will be the one to decide if Benzema enters the plans for the final or not, because until now, he has not needed his goals.

The truth is that Karim will be able to get the gold medal if France is champion, because he is still in the official squad. In the end, will Deshan use it?

