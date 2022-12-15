Can Benzema return with France to Qatar? What did Deschamps say first half

Agency EFE and AFP

french coach, Didier Deschampsvisibly annoyed by the question about possible return from Karim Benzema For the Qatar World Cup final against Argentina: I won’t answer, next question..

Madrid striker He had to leave the focus of France in Qatar to injury A few days before the start of the competition, but he has already returned to training.

Deschamps He decided not to call anyone in his placewhich FIFA made it clear that officially, He is part of the 26-man French squad He can return to focus and play.

“one step missing”

Before speaking at the press conference, Deschamps He had spoken to French television TF1Right after the match.

“There is passion, pride. Today was clearly an important step, but another step is missing. We’ve been together for a month, it’s never been easy, but there is (the possibility of winning),” the coach said then.

Deschamps, 54, highlighted his team’s performance, which against Argentina He has a chance to win the World Cup for the second time in a row, after the lift in Russia in 2018.

“So far it has been a very great happiness And my players were honored, as was the whole group.”

After qualifying for His fourth World Cup final (1998, 2006, 2018, 2022)France’s members agreed in their post-match remarks in reference to Argentina and Messi, showing that they are already focused on the tough opponent that awaits them on Sunday.