Ran out of CHIVAS? Alexis Vega will not play in the Sky Cup for the first time against Mazatlan

The forward from the herd cannot be considered for a duel against the Sinaloans on Friday night at the Jalisco stadium.

Chivas de Guadalajara striker Alexis Vega will not be considered by coach Veljko Paunovic For the match in which they will open their participation in the Sky Cup next Friday against Mazatlan is on the field in Jalisco starting at 9:00 p.m. CST, as midfielder Roberto Alvarado.

Both football players saw action with the Mexican national team in the World Cup, Because of this, they had a few days off that ended on Wednesday, December 14, with the intention of reporting to the pre-season for the Holy Flock that arrived last Tuesday. To Perla Tapatía from their mini tour of Spain, where they had two matches against Getafe and Athletic Bilbao.

But a sudden change of plans He will also adjust what has been agreed upon for the following Friday meeting, which will be the first test in the meantime Heaven Cup. It must be remembered that Grou’s plans are to find a club in Europe to fulfill his dream of playing in the old continent, But the truth is that at the moment there is not even an official offer for his services and the existence of a contract valid until 2024 forces him to return to Verde Valle.

Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado will not play for Chivas against Mazatlan

According to reports from Fox Sports, the leadership is headed by Fernando Hierro decided to give Vega and Beaujo a few days off. who barely had a week and a half of vacationhaving learned that they had joined Tricolor since eliminating Guadalajara in Repechage against Puebla the previous October.

vote Will Alexis Vega return motivated to Chivas? Will Alexis Vega return motivated to Chivas? Yes, that’s your obligation, you have a contract I don’t know, but it’s a must in Chivas 369 people have already voted

Vega and Alvarado got two additional days off, after their participation in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where He started each of the three matches of El Tri, while “Biogo” played only 17 minutes in the World Cup and succeeded in the second match against Argentina. It was the idea of ​​the board of directors headed by Fernando Hierro and the same coach Veljko Paunović for the players to join the training sessions. From these days until they can make their debut in the Sky Cup against the Mazatlan team, but there has been a “slight change in familiarity” and the World Cup players will be allowed to join until the end of the week, to face the duel against the Tigers. “, It was part of what they published in the said medium.

Catch up on all the news about Chivas with our specialists every Thursday at 3:30 pm.

Here you can watch this week’s programme:

Did you like our note? Did you have the courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, curated experience tailored to your interests. Try it!