I can’t believe he took that punishment.

EFE

Croatian Luka Modric resigned from his team’s defeat in the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar against Argentina, and showed his criticism of the Italian referee Daniele Orsato, especially with regard to the penalty kick that I whistled in favor of the “Bichelisti”. That allowed Leo Messi to open the scoring.

“It can’t be like that, but hey, we have to recover and try to win the match for third place. We are sad, we wanted to be in another final. We have to congratulate Argentina,” the player said. At 37, he may be living his last World Cup final.

The madridistas considered two measures for the referee to be corner “keys” that he did not give them and the penalty.

“We were fine, we controlled the game and this corner that the referee didn’t give us and the kick that didn’t change everything for me. The Argentine hit and hit our goalkeeper, it goes in his favour, I can’t believe he gave the penalty” That changes the game a bit. But we can’t change it, we have to recover and try to win the next game,” he said.

For Modrić, playing the third place match “isn’t a punishment”, because “it’s never going to be like playing for Croatia”.

“We did a great World Cup and now there is bronze in the game and we have to prepare ourselves because if we get it it will be a good success too,” he said. EFE