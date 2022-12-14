December 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

I can't believe he took that punishment.

I can’t believe he took that punishment.

Cassandra Curtis December 14, 2022 2 min read

Croatian Luka Modric resigned from his team’s defeat in the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar against Argentina, and showed his criticism of the Italian referee Daniele Orsato, especially with regard to the penalty kick that I whistled in favor of the “Bichelisti”. That allowed Leo Messi to open the scoring.

“It can’t be like that, but hey, we have to recover and try to win the match for third place. We are sad, we wanted to be in another final. We have to congratulate Argentina,” the player said. At 37, he may be living his last World Cup final.

The madridistas considered two measures for the referee to be corner “keys” that he did not give them and the penalty.

“We were fine, we controlled the game and this corner that the referee didn’t give us and the kick that didn’t change everything for me. The Argentine hit and hit our goalkeeper, it goes in his favour, I can’t believe he gave the penalty” That changes the game a bit. But we can’t change it, we have to recover and try to win the next game,” he said.

For Modrić, playing the third place match “isn’t a punishment”, because “it’s never going to be like playing for Croatia”.

“We did a great World Cup and now there is bronze in the game and we have to prepare ourselves because if we get it it will be a good success too,” he said. EFE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

again without Di Maria and Jeddah; This is the Argentina squad to eliminate Croatia and enter the World Cup final

December 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

More information on Aroldis Chapman and potential destinations has been leaked – FullSwing

December 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Pocho Guzmán to Chivas! Advance transfer and Canelo Angulo to Pachuca Halftime

December 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

The US Department of Energy has announced progress on nuclear fusion

December 14, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

I can’t believe he took that punishment.

December 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
6 min read

This is how the political crisis in Peru goes

December 14, 2022 Phyllis Ward
6 min read

‘They do everything they told me not to do’: Meghan Markle’s father responded to his daughter’s accusations

December 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon