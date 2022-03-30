Piojo Herrera misses training Tigres because he went to Televisa

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 30.03.2022 10:11:50

Michael HerreraTeam coach tigerstake advantage of the pause of March FIFA date about Tuesday missed practice From the first team cats to Take a peek at CDMXThis is for registration His participation in the series “Perdiendo el Juicio” on TV.

was a producer TelevisaAnd the william junglewho took advantage of social networks to thank him Herrera louse For his participation in the program while posting a picture with the strategist.

“My dearmiguelherreradt recording”Loss Trial”gThank you for your unconditional love and support as you traveled from Monterey to CDMX Today it is back!!! ‘,” the producer wrote.

The Italian Serie A “Loss The referee “depicts its second season It consists of the following: In every chapter, a famous person is tried for a mistake he made Or something to be accused of in the artistic community. It comes out on Mondays at 11:00 p.m. in Las Estrellas.

Take advantage of the happy moment

The Herrera louse live a good tournament with tigerssince then They are sub-leaders in Clausura 2022because they collect 23 points, sOnly two units under Chief Pachuca.

Also, the strategist He can boast that he keeps his promise to have an offensive teamsince they top this category with 22 goals scored in 11 days, added to the fact that cThey have the leader in scoring with Andre-Pierre Gignac with 9 goals.