March 30, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Piojo Herrera misses training Tigres because he went to Televisa

Piojo Herrera misses training Tigres because he went to Televisa

Cassandra Curtis March 30, 2022 2 min read

Mexico City /

Michael HerreraTeam coach tigerstake advantage of the pause of March FIFA date about Tuesday missed practice From the first team cats to Take a peek at CDMXThis is for registration His participation in the series “Perdiendo el Juicio” on TV.

was a producer TelevisaAnd the william junglewho took advantage of social networks to thank him Herrera louse For his participation in the program while posting a picture with the strategist.

“My dearmiguelherreradt recording”Loss Trial”gThank you for your unconditional love and support as you traveled from Monterey to CDMX Today it is back!!! ‘,” the producer wrote.

The Italian Serie A “Loss The referee “depicts its second season It consists of the following: In every chapter, a famous person is tried for a mistake he made Or something to be accused of in the artistic community. It comes out on Mondays at 11:00 p.m. in Las Estrellas.

Take advantage of the happy moment

The Herrera louse live a good tournament with tigerssince then They are sub-leaders in Clausura 2022because they collect 23 points, sOnly two units under Chief Pachuca.

Also, the strategist He can boast that he keeps his promise to have an offensive teamsince they top this category with 22 goals scored in 11 days, added to the fact that cThey have the leader in scoring with Andre-Pierre Gignac with 9 goals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Video | Watch Pekerman’s emotional meeting with the Colombian national football team – Sports

March 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Positions and matches from past history

March 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Oswaldo Sanchez agrees with “Chucky” and proposes a new headquarters for Tri

March 29, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Piojo Herrera misses training Tigres because he went to Televisa

March 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

University of Technology Presents Expo Tlaxcala 2022

March 30, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Will Smith and Chris Rock: Police go to actor’s house after slapping her at the 2022 Oscars | Famous

March 30, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

How do you locate your Android phone or iPhone?

March 30, 2022 Roger Rehbein