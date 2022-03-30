You have created your account at EL TIEMPO. Get to know and customize your profile.
the moment
Screenshots of “Snail Target”
Footballers showed great appreciation for the man who led the country to two World Cup finals.
March 29, 2022, 08:30 PM
Before the Colombia-Venezuela match, Argentinian coach Jose Nestor Pekerman stole all the fame due to his past as a helm tricolor.
Before the ball rolled, the players of the Colombian national team approached the coach and merged, one by one, in an embrace that represented the excellent relationship DT had with his former managers.
Bickerman hug
with the players.
with wheel.
Sports
March 29, 2022, 08:30 PM
keep going down
To find more content
