again without Di Maria and Jeddah; This is the Argentina squad to eliminate Croatia and enter the World Cup final

2022-12-13

Match line- UPS 11 from Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Christian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul, Alexis McAllister, Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez. ESPN leads Argentina’s line-up for the match, once again Di Maria starting as a substitute and Leandro Paredes entering in midfield. Scaloni will play 4-4-2 and take out defender (Lisandro Martinez) regarding the match with Holland.

11 From Croatia (unconfirmed): Levakovic. Juranović, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Pasalik and Presic. Meeting preview Leo Messi s Luka Modric They are two legends. The former won seven Ballon d’Ors and the latter. The Argentine has four Champions Leagues and five for Croatia. This Tuesday (1:00 PM) they face their teams in the World Cup semi-finals Qatar – 2022 looking for revenge. More: Qatar World Cup 2022 top scorer table Messi, 35, and Modric, 37, reached the World Cup final with their two teams. Brazil 2014 s Russia 2018And they lost. That little thorn stuck in them now can be removed if they get the title Qatar – 2022They are two steps away. You can follow today’s match all over Honduras on open signal on TVC and on the Tigo Sports app. One of them will see their dream evaporate this Tuesday, while the winner of this duel of legends will have a new chance to be world champion, on Sunday at the Arena. Lucillethe same thing they will meet this Tuesday in the semifinals.

In this dream final they will face the winner of the other semi-final, which they argue France s Morocco Wed on the field The creek house. See also Messi breaks his silence next Saturday in a competition ... – Close to retirement – This Tuesday, one of the two legends will bid farewell to his dream of becoming a world champion, because with age it will be difficult to see him play Messi s Modric Another championship, especially in the case of the Croatian, who is two years older than her, although the football world is reluctant to lose one of these two geniuses on the field. An example of this is the selector ArgentinaAnd the Lionel Scaloniwho left the door open for his team to continue enjoying Lionel Messi’s play, when asked on Monday if this World Cup required extra pressure because it is the potential farewell to the great star. “We’ll see if he continues to play or not,” Scaloni replied during the press conference on the eve of the World Cup semi-final against Croatia. “We are going to enjoy it so far, it is the best for us and for the football world. If it goes well for us, it will not only go well for him, but for the whole country. There is still a long way to go and a very difficult game like tomorrow’s,” he added. “. Messi, 35, said on the eve of the Argentine debut in Qatar 2022 that he was “definitely” ahead of the final World Cup. Lionel Scaloni He praised the leadership of the Paris Saint-Germain star during this tournament. “Leo does not surprise me, it has always been like that. He was always a winner.” The chivalrous Scaloni also resisted the idea of ​​overlooking Modric on the pitch. See also Memoirs of Pumas' defeat in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League “Modric, it’s a pleasure to be inside and see him play. He is an example to many, not only because of his quality as a player and his attitude. Whoever loves football, wants these players on the field,” said the Argentine coach.

Many football fans would like to see Messi take the world champion title under his belt and his teammates in the first team, and constantly show their admiration for the Rosario star, as Argentine defender Nicolas Tagliafico did on Monday. – Stress in Argentina – “For us, he is our leader and leader, the person who leads and motivates us. The combination link. We have him and that is what motivates and helps us,” the defender emphasized as we entered the field. Croatia He hopes to capitalize on the pressure that Albiceleste’s team has to win the World Cup, with a country dedicated to the cause, and more than 40,000 Argentines in it. Qatar In search of the dream of winning the World Cup for the third time. “Argentina is a great team, with Lionel Messi at the helm, and they are also inspiring, but they have more pressure than us. I am optimistic and have full confidence in the players. They have shown great abilities and deserve to be in the final,” the Croatian coach said on Monday. Zlatko Dalicwith the morale after its defeat Brazil In the quarter-finals on penalties. Croatia He’s also excited to win the World Cup, because if Argentina He was on the verge of a final loss Brazil 2014 in prolongation vs GermanyAnd the Croatia He reached the last match of the tournament, where he fell to France. See also Florentino Perez informs Madrid that Mbappe will stay at PSG