More information on Aroldis Chapman and potential destinations has been leaked – FullSwing

Posted by Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zass

This Sunday we report on our website That star Cuban spectator Aroldis Chapman He had a well-defined plan to face free agency, heading into the upcoming MLB campaign of 2023.

“In particular, I’m looking for a one-year contract to play one season and then we’ll see what the future holds for me.”identified the experienced pitcher in an exclusive interview with Swing Completo.

“It doesn’t mean that I can’t sign for more than a year, but what I have in mind right now is that.”Chapman added.

In the aforementioned interview with Daniel de Malas, CEO of Swing Completo, who is visiting Miami these days, the Antilles fast pitcher made it clear that he intends to sign a contract with the team before the end of 2022.

However, in the exchange held this Saturday, at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park, between Cuban professional baseball players (active and retired) and the Miami community, de Malas was able to learn more first-hand information about the fact that today Chapman lives in free agency.

According to Chapman’s own statements, there are already three teams interested in his services, with which the Cuban is already negotiating, so he can sign one of them very soon.

Additionally, according to sources very close to the pitcher, present at the event, one of the teams requesting Aroldis’ services would be the Miami Marlins, a team that would, in fact, be most interested in signing a reliever.

Although Chapman never officially acknowledged the veracity of this information, the proximity to the jar of sources that de Mallas consulted meant that the veracity of these rumors became very high and left no room for doubt.

A pro that gives this prospect much more leverage is, as he is known, the left-hander has his home in Miami, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable for him to seek a contract with the Florida affiliate.

For now, we can only wait to learn more about Arolds Chapman’s immediate future in the major leagues, but the prospect of a Marlins uniform seems, to say the least, very likely.