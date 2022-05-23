May 23, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Tony Costa: The true meaning of the tattoos she shared with Evelyn Beltran | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

Tony Costa: The true meaning of the tattoos she shared with Evelyn Beltran | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

Lane Skeldon May 23, 2022 4 min read

a He is remembered for being the ex-partner of who has a daughter with him, but that relationship ended last year and he decided to give himself a new chance in love with a young model named who was heavily criticized when this relationship was confirmed.

more information: Threats received by Tony Costa before entering ‘Celebrity House 2’

Despite all the emotional hits they both took, they’ve always stayed together and they seem to be at their best. The Spaniard defends her teeth and nails against anything that could hurt her and hurt her emotional demonstrations in They are like daily bread.

However, the past few weeks have been a blow to the couple as they have had to break up even more from their usual long-distance relationship. If before that they only see each other for a few days because they live in different cities of Today, they don’t see each other and don’t have contact either.

more information: What does he plan to do with $200,000 if ‘The House of Celebrities’ wins?

Which is that Tony Costa is participating in the second season of the reality show.”, so he is far from the outside world with other participants, who, like him, strive to reach the end and win first place and thus receive a prize of 100 thousand dollars.

Even though they are separated at the moment, the two don’t stop thinking about each other and it shows that they miss a lot. While Evelyn Beltran dedicates posts to him on his social networks, Tony Costa He talks about it with his peers when the opportunity arises.

Thus we were able to find out a little about the tattoos that both celebrities had as a sign of their love, and that, in a certain way, caused controversy when they were shown in a while ago.

more information: Why did Tony Costa decide to join “The House of Celebrities 2”?

The Ibri maintains a relationship with Evelyn Beltran. A long distance relationship, as they both live in different places in the US (Photo: Evelyn Beltrán/Instagram)
The Ibri maintains a relationship with Evelyn Beltran. A long distance relationship, as they both live in different places in the US (Photo: Evelyn Beltrán/Instagram)

TONI COSTA tattoo that can be shared with EVELYN BELTRÁN

In one of the conversations broadcast onfamous house“, We talked about And the tattoos the two got when they had only known each other for a week, highlighting the relationship they had to make such a decision in such a tight time.

“A week after we met, we did, look how crazy we are”mentioned Tony Costa, who also emphasized that the model with Mexican roots had his support throughout the genre, especially because he accompanied him on his many trips to the United States, where he teaches dance lessons in various places.

That’s exactly what the tattoos on their wrists meant. As shown in the ink art picture, they have a heart trace that was created by an airplane, which means it’s from their different flights.

This is the tattoo the couple had on their wrists (Photo: Evelyn Beltrán / Instagram)
This is the tattoo the couple had on their wrists (Photo: Evelyn Beltrán / Instagram)

Toni Costa talks about the end of her relationship with Adamare Lopez

Regarding his former partner, the Spanish artist admitted that he suffered from separation from his partner for many years.

A relationship doesn’t end overnight, it just deteriorates until you get to a point where you can’t do anything. She could have worked, tried, forced, but when she wasn’t, she wasn’t anymore. It’s ten years of many things piling up“, pointed out. .

How did Tony Costa and Evelyn Pletron meet?

It was first to reveal– That’s your love affair It started thanks to zumba (dance), because thanks to it he was able to travel to where his partner lives today.

Zumba is what gives me the opportunity to travel a lot, and so I went to teach a class in Austin, Texas, where Evelyn hails from. My class started and Evelyn wasn’t there, I wasn’t expecting her either because I didn’t know her, 5 minutes later I showed up at the door, and I say: “Wow, what a brunette“, pointed out.

He also noted that it is very common to have a souvenir photo of the teacher and students at the end of his class. Beltran appeared in the photo with the rest of his comrades.

See also  Angela Aguilar defends Belinda over her split from Nodal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Dianara Torres: Why did you decide to leave LA and move to Miami | US Celebrity nnda nnlt | Fame

May 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

one less! Christian Nodal covers Belinda’s face tattoo | Pictures

May 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Andres Hurtado Shipulin surprises ‘Maleficent’ and ‘Siberian’ Alicia Rovigno: This is what the Miss Peru candidate reacted VIDEO FARANDULA | Offers

May 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

2-year-old orders 31 hamburgers in the US on his mom’s phone

May 23, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Tony Costa: The true meaning of the tattoos she shared with Evelyn Beltran | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

May 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Tozu and Jason: Huge amorphous masses lie inside the Earth and have scientists on alert

May 23, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

82-year-old Cuban woman arrives in US with her grandson over Rio Grande – NBC 7 South Florida

May 23, 2022 Winston Hale