Tony Costa: The true meaning of the tattoos she shared with Evelyn Beltran | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

a Tony Costa He is remembered for being the ex-partner of Adamari Lopezwho has a daughter with him, but that relationship ended last year and he decided to give himself a new chance in love with a young model named Evelyn Beltranwho was heavily criticized when this relationship was confirmed.

Despite all the emotional hits they both took, they’ve always stayed together and they seem to be at their best. The Spaniard defends her teeth and nails against anything that could hurt her and hurt her emotional demonstrations in Social media They are like daily bread.

However, the past few weeks have been a blow to the couple as they have had to break up even more from their usual long-distance relationship. If before that they only see each other for a few days because they live in different cities of United StateToday, they don’t see each other and don’t have contact either.

Which is that Tony Costa is participating in the second season of the reality show.famous house”, so he is far from the outside world with other participants, who, like him, strive to reach the end and win first place and thus receive a prize of 100 thousand dollars.

Even though they are separated at the moment, the two don’t stop thinking about each other and it shows that they miss a lot. While Evelyn Beltran dedicates posts to him on his social networks, Tony Costa He talks about it with his peers when the opportunity arises.

Thus we were able to find out a little about the tattoos that both celebrities had as a sign of their love, and that, in a certain way, caused controversy when they were shown in Instagram a while ago.

The Ibri maintains a relationship with Evelyn Beltran. A long distance relationship, as they both live in different places in the US (Photo: Evelyn Beltrán/Instagram)

TONI COSTA tattoo that can be shared with EVELYN BELTRÁN

In one of the conversations broadcast onfamous house“, Tony Costa We talked about Evelyn Beltran And the tattoos the two got when they had only known each other for a week, highlighting the relationship they had to make such a decision in such a tight time.

“A week after we met, we did, look how crazy we are”mentioned Tony Costa, who also emphasized that the model with Mexican roots had his support throughout the genre, especially because he accompanied him on his many trips to the United States, where he teaches dance lessons in various places.

That’s exactly what the tattoos on their wrists meant. As shown in the ink art picture, they have a heart trace that was created by an airplane, which means it’s from their different flights.

This is the tattoo the couple had on their wrists (Photo: Evelyn Beltrán / Instagram)

Toni Costa talks about the end of her relationship with Adamare Lopez

Regarding his former partner, the Spanish artist admitted that he suffered from separation from his partner for many years.

“A relationship doesn’t end overnight, it just deteriorates until you get to a point where you can’t do anything. She could have worked, tried, forced, but when she wasn’t, she wasn’t anymore. It’s ten years of many things piling up“, pointed out. More details here.

How did Tony Costa and Evelyn Pletron meet?

It was Tony Costa first to revealThe opinion– That’s your love affair Evelyn Beltran It started thanks to zumba (dance), because thanks to it he was able to travel to where his partner lives today.

“Zumba is what gives me the opportunity to travel a lot, and so I went to teach a class in Austin, Texas, where Evelyn hails from. My class started and Evelyn wasn’t there, I wasn’t expecting her either because I didn’t know her, 5 minutes later I showed up at the door, and I say: “Wow, what a brunette“, pointed out.

He also noted that it is very common to have a souvenir photo of the teacher and students at the end of his class. Beltran appeared in the photo with the rest of his comrades.