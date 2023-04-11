April 11, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Cancer, horoscope for April 11, 2023: Listen to your feelings

Lane Skeldon April 11, 2023 2 min read

Cancer horoscope tells us that today you can have very pleasant and positive experiences with your friends or within certain groups where you are a frequent person and this can help you to form many good social connections in a better way thanks to the energy of Venus and Uranus and Mercury contributes to it.

Today’s forecast

Your whole heart is set on those ideas or projects on a professional level where you know you can get very good results and with the Sun and Jupiter in your tenth house, you will be able to increase more and achieve better results.

love

It will offer very good ideas regarding certain hobbies that fill you inside and through the power that Scorpio brings you, you will be able to use your energy in an innovative and effective way for these feelings that make you feel happy.

health

If you are a person with tools to control and manage your emotions in a controlled manner, you will be able to maintain a good inner energy that gives you a positive push from within to keep your health steady, through the Moon in your 6th house.

job

Be kind and aware that there may be somewhat tense situations in your work that need your understanding and tact that you can achieve through the influence of the Moon in your 6th house helping you to get and improve the work environment today.

couple expectation

You are a very creative and innovative person and your abilities to be able to come up with good new ideas to be able to communicate with your partner can be efficiently presented today by what brings you with Pluto in the seventh house innovations that you can do with your partner.

See also  Diana Sanchez Full Job at a New York Restaurant: "I operate the cash register, answer the phone and wait on tables" | business presentation | trpm | Offers

money

Avoid all sorts of low motives or feelings that make you want to be associated with some vices that, in addition to harming you in various ways, can undermine your income and your economy, so it is good to be aware of this and spend on what is necessary today.

Compatibility

Love: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn
Friendship: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces
Work: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius
Sexual energy: good

Tip of the Day

You can learn a lot if you pay attention to what your heart has to tell you, and with Neptune, Fortune, and Saturn in the ninth house you have great abilities to understand and with that you can improve your inner self-knowledge.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Check your horoscope for today: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

April 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Virgo, today’s horoscope for April 10, 2023: Take on your opponents

April 10, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The bad moment Raul Gonzalez is having: “I have to be honest with you.”

April 10, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

The FBI recommends that you not use public cell phone chargers

April 11, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Cancer, horoscope for April 11, 2023: Listen to your feelings

April 11, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

UNLPam’s Faculty of Health Sciences was created this Wednesday

April 11, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Bodies of 7 migrants killed in a fire in Mexico arrive in El Salvador

April 11, 2023 Phyllis Ward