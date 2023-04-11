Cancer, horoscope for April 11, 2023: Listen to your feelings

Cancer horoscope tells us that today you can have very pleasant and positive experiences with your friends or within certain groups where you are a frequent person and this can help you to form many good social connections in a better way thanks to the energy of Venus and Uranus and Mercury contributes to it.

Today’s forecast

Your whole heart is set on those ideas or projects on a professional level where you know you can get very good results and with the Sun and Jupiter in your tenth house, you will be able to increase more and achieve better results.

love

It will offer very good ideas regarding certain hobbies that fill you inside and through the power that Scorpio brings you, you will be able to use your energy in an innovative and effective way for these feelings that make you feel happy.

health

If you are a person with tools to control and manage your emotions in a controlled manner, you will be able to maintain a good inner energy that gives you a positive push from within to keep your health steady, through the Moon in your 6th house.

job

Be kind and aware that there may be somewhat tense situations in your work that need your understanding and tact that you can achieve through the influence of the Moon in your 6th house helping you to get and improve the work environment today.

couple expectation

You are a very creative and innovative person and your abilities to be able to come up with good new ideas to be able to communicate with your partner can be efficiently presented today by what brings you with Pluto in the seventh house innovations that you can do with your partner.

money

Avoid all sorts of low motives or feelings that make you want to be associated with some vices that, in addition to harming you in various ways, can undermine your income and your economy, so it is good to be aware of this and spend on what is necessary today.

Compatibility

Love: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn

Friendship: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

Work: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Sexual energy: good

Tip of the Day