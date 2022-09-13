Final La Voz Argentina 2022 LIVE and ONLINE: When and where do you see the fantastic result of the reality show | the answers

On Sunday, September 11, he faced Angela Navarro of Lally Esposito, Elias Bardal of Ricardo Montaner, Josefa Montoya of Soledad Pastorotti, and Evan Papetti of duo Mau Wei Ricky, in live performances to determine the winner of the musical reality show. Argentine voice . On this note we will tell you when and where you can watch this popular program that brings together Argentine families every night at 10:00 pm.

The date of watching the final La Voz Argentina 2022

A repeat of this final can be seen on YouTube or on the same Telefe page.

Once the singers participate, the winner will be announced on September 12th at 10:00 PM. Argentina.

Where to watch Argentina's 2022 La Voz final

The Voice of Argentina 2022 It can be seen normally by the open sign on Telefe if you are in Argentina. If not, you can also enjoy the program through online broadcasts on social networks of the reality show, which is one of the most popular in the country.

In any case, if you are away and want to watch the program from your cell phone or from any device connected to the Internet, we recommend that you check: https://mitelefe.com/vivo/ On September 12th at 10:00 pm. ArgentinaTo find out who won The Voice of Argentina 2022.

What is La Voz Argentina 2022

Argentine voice It is a talent show broadcast by Telefe. It is the local adaptation of the international singing competition franchise The Voice created by Dutch television producer John de Mol and has had adaptations in various countries around the world.

As mentioned above, the program is produced by Telefe, an open television network Argentina It belongs to the Paramount Global group, which broadcasts from the town of Martínez, Buenos Aires province and is part of the country’s six national air channels.

Telefe has produced four versions of the software. The show’s first season premiered on Sunday, July 1, 2012, and ended on December 2, 2012 with Gustavo Corvalan, of Team Soledad, as the winner. The second season premiered in October 2018 and ended in December of the same year with winner Riccardo Montanerre Braulio Asanelli.

Currently, The Voice of Argentina 2022 Featuring a cast that includes Marley, Ricardo Montaner, Soledad Pastorotti, Lale Esposito, Mao, Ricky and Roshi Ijarzabal, they are responsible for showing behind the scenes of the new season that is over.