The supposed final kiss of Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi in MasterChef Argentina

Mauro Icardi I benefited from my statement Galatasaray To participate in Argentinian edition of MasterChefprogram, which is presented His wife, Wanda Nara (with what reconciled recently) and Silvina won.

The Argentine striker accompanies him Jury “Meat Experts” to German MartettiguiAnd Damien Petular And Donato Santis In reality cooking show that broadcast “phone”.

“I choose giblets with all the ingredients to make chimichurri, but my house has one special, which is nutmeg. I like to smear the giblets really well in this kimichuri and send it to the fire. I like that medium, but… when I make it at home, the middle point makes for the flavor.” A little strong, so I cook it more,” was Icardi’s advice, who Wanda Nara defined as “the family expert on meat,” to cook it. in

The football player explained: “I really like grilling, I do a lot of barbecues, and my father is also a very good cook, he was a butcher in his time and knows a lot of meat cuts and I learned a lot.”

Wanda Nara, what Mauro Icardi greeted him with a pendulous kiss (“I don’t kiss him on the mouth because I leave everything… everything is marked!”)On the recipe with which he defeated the international striker with Argentina: apple pie.

“Chefs, you don’t have to know many recipes, only one turns out well: with this cake I conquered Mauro,” said Wanda.

A sexy farewell to Landa Nara and Mauro Icardi in MasterChef: One Last Kiss

Particularly nara was Wanda’s farewell to Icardi from MasterChef: “Thank you very much Mauro for being here, for accompanying us… I know you do it for me and that you accompany me makes me very happy. Thank you for being here.”

Icardi said goodbye to Wanda Nara this time with a kiss on the mouth.

Sobbing after Icardi’s kiss, Wanda Nara said, “Don’t do this to me anymore, next time invite your partner. I’m touched!”