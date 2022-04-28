April 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The risky photo of Shannon de Lima who defies Instagram restrictions

The risky photo of Shannon de Lima who defies Instagram restrictions

Lane Skeldon April 28, 2022 2 min read

Shannon from Lima Was in a relationship for a long time Marc Anthonywhom I married. However, that relationship ended and the model continued to discover love. Initially he did so with Colombian footballer James Rodriguez and currently with Mexican actor Alejandro Spitzer.

At first they were just rumours Shannon He was in a relationship with a friend of Ester Expósito from Madrid. But then the paparazzi began to snap them together at festivals and trade stores. They were even seen at the airport in Monterrey, Mexico, where they were at a concert.

See also  Coffee with a Woman's Smell: The Ignored Version by Telemundo by Laura Londono by Carmen Villalobos | TV series | nnda nnlt | Chica

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The unexpected decision made by Liliana Rodriguez, daughter of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez, one year after surgery

April 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Juan Luis Guerra tests positive for COVID

April 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Kim Kardashian testifies and causes uproar in ‘Blac Chyna’ trial

April 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

US study says no one downloaded Chivo Wallet in 2022

April 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The risky photo of Shannon de Lima who defies Instagram restrictions

April 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

WhatsApp: Trick to Create Secret Chats Without Leaving a Trace – Technology Tutorials – Technology

April 28, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

The most devastating hurricane will double in 2050

April 28, 2022 Winston Hale