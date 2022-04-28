The risky photo of Shannon de Lima who defies Instagram restrictions

Shannon from Lima Was in a relationship for a long time Marc Anthonywhom I married. However, that relationship ended and the model continued to discover love. Initially he did so with Colombian footballer James Rodriguez and currently with Mexican actor Alejandro Spitzer.

At first they were just rumours Shannon He was in a relationship with a friend of Ester Expósito from Madrid. But then the paparazzi began to snap them together at festivals and trade stores. They were even seen at the airport in Monterrey, Mexico, where they were at a concert.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

Little by little, the lovebirds stopped hiding to declare their love to the public and began to appear on their personal networks. Books “Counting Days” Shannon Alongside a black and white screenshot of her on one side, her dog Spitzer on the other licking her cheek.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

The phrase hinted that they are not in the same city but soon they will be. Additionally, he included a heart and ended up confirming that they are in a relationship. in the last hours, Shannon Share three photos with the text “Live your best life”. In these photos, the Venezuelan shows off her flat, sunny stomach.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

previous from Marc Anthony She was wearing an aqua green crop top and a low-rise mom jean on Instagram. It was also complemented by white tennis shoes and sunglasses. The post exceeded 33,000 likes and 138 comments. “Hello, calm down,” “Bellisimaaas,” and “You calm me down!!!!” It was just some of them.