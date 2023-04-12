Julián Figueroa: Funeral home video purifies the body and causes outrage | video

supposed video It was leaked by a funeral home employee Where Julian Figueroa was crematedAnd It caused outrage in the mediaafter the remarks of a TV Azteca reporter.

It was on the TV show “Venga la Alegría”, where reporter Gabriel “Gabo” Cuevas from the team of journalist Flor Rubio presented, Description of Figueroa’s face at the funeral.

He said One of the employees watched a video of it to Maribel Guardia’s son, which, if true, would be punished by the authorities.

“A little while ago I saw the video they showed me where, well, he’s leaking out of the funeral home and you can see his face,” the reporter said.

Immediately The audience showed their displeasureafter Someone did not respect the late singer’s privacyNor the respect Maribel Guardia demanded to honor her deceased son.

In this regard, the entertainment journalist said, Gustavo Adolfo InfanteI think that Action must be taken against the funeral and whoever recorded the alleged videoat the same time that journalist Gabriel Cuevas should have appeared as a witness, since it was assumed that he was the one who watched the video.

‘This guy watered it, because he shouldn’t have given that description, but there is a crime here, so they sued the funeral home, calling Gabo Cuevas as a witness. So this person goes to jail, and that’s what you have to do,” Infante said,

Messages on social networks did not wait, Criticizing the position of the reporter who does not have the tact to deal with the situation.

“First of all, how sick it is to see videos of someone who has already died of disease. (…) How disastrous Gabriel Cuevas is. Azteca took so long to play”, “Maribelle has always had a respect for journalism, which is ugly that some journalists are not With her, “They do not know wisdom or respect but they will not interfere with her life or anyone in her family because there they make a big scandal and become victims” and “the gloomy and reckless people” are some of the messages on the networks.





















