May 23, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Dianara Torres: Why did you decide to leave LA and move to Miami | US Celebrity nnda nnlt | Fame

Dianara Torres: Why did you decide to leave LA and move to Miami | US Celebrity nnda nnlt | Fame

Lane Skeldon May 23, 2022 2 min read

She was the Miss Universe, model, Puerto Rican actress, as well as the first wife of the singer with whom he had two children, Christian and Ryan Muniz, whom he considers his greatest pride.

more information: Timeline of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s love story

The now 47-year-old model, who has also starred in films like “Linda Sara” with singer Qian and “200 Cartas” with Lin-Manuel Meranti.

Dayanara Torres and Chien in “Linda Sara” (Photo: Cinesí Inc)

However, difficult times are not alien to him. The businesswoman devoted much of her time to raising awareness of skin cancer, a disease she faced and eventually overcame after revealing her diagnosis in February 2019.

Another difficult moment in his life was moving from Los Angeles to Miami a few days ago.

unexpected change

Dayanara Torres identified the main reason for moving from Los Angeles, where she’s lived for about 17 years, because she felt lonely after her kids left for college.

Two years ago, Christian went to New York to study painting and it was hard for me, but not quite because I still had Ryan.He told the programme.“.

However, after a short time, her second son also decided to leave the house after graduating in June 2021, to enter the university later. It made her feel even more lonely in the house she lived in.

I said, I think it’s time to move, to come with the family‘,” he said, now residing in Miami.

He also mentioned that his sister and mother reside at the place, plus it’s much closer to Puerto Rico. Also, last March, he shared photos and videos of his new home, introducing some décor items from his home.

See also  Gerardo Mejia, Rich and Smooth Kentucky "Colonel" | people | entertainment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

one less! Christian Nodal covers Belinda’s face tattoo | Pictures

May 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Andres Hurtado Shipulin surprises ‘Maleficent’ and ‘Siberian’ Alicia Rovigno: This is what the Miss Peru candidate reacted VIDEO FARANDULA | Offers

May 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Ángela Aguilar cuts her hair and surprises by changing her appearance | Pictures

May 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Dianara Torres: Why did you decide to leave LA and move to Miami | US Celebrity nnda nnlt | Fame

May 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Lionel believes medical insurance from the United States can be used in the Dominican Republic

May 23, 2022 Winston Hale
5 min read

The key to well-being is in balance

May 23, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Controversy in Pachuca! Should Eric Sanchez be sent off after his goal?

May 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis