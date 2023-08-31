Toluca vs Monterrey Live Streaming Link: How to Watch the Liga MX Match on TV and Online Today | Mexico

be seen Toluca against monterey He lives. Diablos Rojos and Rayados are already facing each other in the pinned match on the fifth date of the The opening of the Mexican League 2023 in it Nemesio Diez StadiumCrimson Band House. With less than 20 minutes remaining, Toluca won by the smallest margin, with a goal scored by Juan Pablo Domínguez Chuntico in the 26th minute of the first half.

Despite not starting the competition on the right foot, both Rayados are under the leadership of “Tano” Ortizsuch as Team Scarlet Ignacio Ambrose They are favorites to win the first ever Mexican soccer championship. It should be noted that it will not be the only meeting on date 5, as they also face Queretaro vs Atlas And Tigers vs. Saints.

Despite playing two fewer matches, the “Holy Herd” occupies eighth place with 7 points, a difference from A Draw with leaders Atlético San Luis And her Victories over Atlas and Mazatlanplus one Defeat in the last date against Cruz Azul.

For his part, the local Toluca team knew nothing but victory against the “Cement Machine” and Losing to Juarezplus three Draws against Pumas, Atlas and NecaxaTo add only 6 points and rank 12th in the standings.

The official lineup for the Toluca vs Monterrey match

Toluca : Thiago Volpe, Andres Mosquera, Adrien Mora, Maxi Araujo, Brian Garcia, Claudio Baeza, Marcel Ruiz, Juan Pablo Dominguez, Jean Meneses, Jesus Angulo, Pedro Raul.

: Thiago Volpe, Andres Mosquera, Adrien Mora, Maxi Araujo, Brian Garcia, Claudio Baeza, Marcel Ruiz, Juan Pablo Dominguez, Jean Meneses, Jesus Angulo, Pedro Raul. Monterey: Esteban Andrada, Sebastian Vegas, Victor Guzman, Stefan Medina, Jesus Gallardo, Jordi Cortizo, Luis Romo, Omar Gouveia, Maxi Meza, Sergio Canales and Ali Avila.

What time will Toluca play against Monterrey?

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

United States (CT), Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 8:00 p.m

United States (Eastern Time), Bolivia and Venezuela: 9:00 p.m

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Brazil: 10 p.m

Spain: 3:00 AM (31 August)

How to watch Toluca vs Monterrey on TV?

Since the transmission rights in Liga MX are distributed between different TV channels and operators, not all matches are broadcast by the same channel and in the case of Toluca, it is Televisa for its domestic matches. In Copa MX, TUDN is the signal responsible for the team, while in Concachampions the rights belong to Fox Sports.

Channel 2: Dish (102 SD and 602 HD), SKY (102 SD and 1102 HD), Megacable (202 SD and 1202 HD), Izzi (102 SD and 802 HD)

Categories: SKY (1564) and Izzi (503 and 891)

TUDN Mexico: SKY (547 SD – 1547), Star TV (510 SD), Eii NRT Monclova (55 SD – 132.36 – 132.37 – 132.38) and Izzi (501 SD – 890 HD)

In the United States, the networks that broadcast Toluca’s matches are Univisión and TUDN.

How to watch the Toluca vs Monterrey match in the live broadcast?

How do Toluca and Monterrey reach today’s match?

Toluca has achieved only one win so far in the tournament, along with 3 draws and one defeat, a result that left them in 12th place in the table with 6 units, but outside the playoffs zone.

For his part, Monterrey, who played only four matches due to the postponed matches after participating in the League Cup, did not lose in 3 matches (one draw and two wins), but on the last day, Cruz Azul achieved the surprise and achieved two consecutive wins. Ending the streak of those led by “Tano” Ortiz.

In which stadium will the Toluca-Monterrey match be played in the Mexican League?

Estadio Nemesio Díez Riega, also known as La Bombonera de México, is one of the most emblematic football stadiums in Mexico. It is located in the city of Toluca, the capital of the State of Mexico, and is the usual home of Deportivo Toluca FC and Deportivo Toluca FC Feminil.

The last match between Toluca and Monterrey in the BBVA MX Spanish League

Previous encounters between Toluca and Monterrey in Liga BBVA MX were intense and competitive, which added even more excitement to this highly anticipated match:

Close 2023 | Monterrey 2-1 Toluca | Day 5

Opening 2022 | Toluca 1-1 Monterrey | Day 9

Shout Mexico C22 | Toluca 2-2 Monterrey | Day 4

Exclaimed Mexico A21 | Monterrey 2-0 Toluca | Day 11

Guardians 2021 | Toluca 1-2 Monterrey | Day 14

