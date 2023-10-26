October 27, 2023

Toluca announces the departure of coach Ignacio Ambriz

October 25, 2023, 6:51 PM ET

The club thanked the coach and wished him success in his future personal and professional projects.

Toluca The contractual relationship with the technical director has ended Ignacio AmbrizThe team said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“Club Deportivo Toluca informs its fans, the media and the public that following the Board of Directors and Teachers meeting Ignacio Ambriz Espinosa“It has been decided to terminate their contractual relationship with our organization.”

He posted: “We appreciate your dedication, commitment and professionalism, and wish you success in your future personal and professional projects.” Toluca In social networks.

By the end of September, Ignacio Ambriz He was asked in a press conference about the interest from the team Costa Rica To contract with him, the coach confirmed that the trends at that time with the national team were invalid, but he confirmed that they had existed in the recent past.

“At this moment, I did not have any contact with them, specifically the Football Association,” (…) when I was in Lion I met people from Fedefútbol; “In the end they got the other coach,” Ambriz said on September 25 after a 1-1 draw against the hosts America At Nemesio Diez Stadium.

