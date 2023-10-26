Jaime Jaquez made his debut for Miami at the start of the NBA campaign

It didn’t take long to see Jaime Jaquez Jr You have minutes to work with him Miami Heat During the regular season after the Mexican debut Space 13 minutes In his team’s victory over Detroit PistonsWith a score of 103-102.

Graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles He contributed six points, two rebounds and two assists He also showed his talent in defense, stealing the ball twice and committing two personal fouls.

harsh Being a beginnerlooked confident in the Casilla Center court, where he was holding the ball, getting into the paint, and, at times, Go to his attack.

Jackies He was among the starting five when his team wasn’t ahead by more than 10 points with about seven minutes left in the game, which speaks volumes. The confidence gained by coach Erik Spoelstra looms large. Although the match was complicated in the end, the team, the current Eastern Division champion, was able to achieve victory.

How did other Heat players finish?

Bam Adebayo He was the best man in Miami’s attack with 22 points. Jimmy ButlerThe quintet leader signed his first double-double with 19 points and 13 boards. Kevin Love was one of the players who shined in the match, with 13 points and 10 boards.

On the Pistons side, he was their best guy Kid Cunningham When recording 30 units, while Galen Duren And Isaiah StewartThey achieved a double-double in a row, but that did not prevent them from starting the season with defeat.

What’s next for heat?

After making its home debut, Miami now begins a three-game mini-tour away from home. This Friday it goes to Boston, Saturday visits Minnesota and concludes Monday in Milwaukee. What are the tougher duels, with the Celtics and Bucks lining up alongside the Heat to compete for the East title. It is expected that this will happen in these meetings Mexican Jaquez continues to get playing minutes.​

