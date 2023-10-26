October 27, 2023

He rejects his nomination “I prioritize the organization over personal interests.”

Cassandra Curtis October 26, 2023 1 min read

Carlos Alvaro Moreno, president of FC Barcelona, ​​officially announced the rejection of his candidacy. The director was aiming for re-election, but because of a ban on running for office a third time, according to BSCElection Tribune, he will not be able to register.

“I want to avoid speculation. They have to know everything and pass it on to partners and fans. Yesterday we sent a letter to the members of the court. We had until 9:30 pm to get an official statement.”

Then he added: “We present a new nomination. By not being satisfied with their decision, but with respect. Without further incident, we agree to resolve it. “We are correcting the list of nominations.”

“In summary. As we mentioned in the presentation, the idea of ​​this nomination is not to interrupt the BSC election process. “I give priority to institutions,” he added.

“I decided to take a step aside. I wanted to contact you personally. The institution is above us all. He added: “This is the decision I made yesterday, when I spoke with my teammates.”

“I am always proud and happy with the decisions I have made. “I always prioritize the organization above personal interests.”

