Gerard Pique has a stunning fall on stage and the moment is captured: “He falls on his feet”

Gerard Pique is once again the subject of headlines, And not exactly for the reason he wanted. The Kings League Americas tournament in Mexico has already been introduced to the world and the businessman was there to tell us all about this new competition.

Happy and excited about this project and very kind to everyone present, he prepared to sign a shirt for those who requested it from the stands, and ended up having a bad fall.

Curious locals, who were recording their steps, captured the moment which has already gone viral.

Everything happened as soon as the details of the new league were announced, which will include characters such as James Rodriguez Or Chicharito himself.

In this incident, Pique recently gave an interview to Golden scorpionHe did not see the hole in front of him from one side and fell into what was two meters high.

The people around him reacted quickly to the shock. Later, Pique was seen in front of the cameras and told about his condition.

He ate popcorn and very calmly, and Gerard explained to his colleague that he felt complete and that he “fell on his feet.”

The person who didn’t take long to make a joke about this situation is his partner. eBay Lanos Who wrote on his networks: “Magic trick.”

It was all scary and Pique is happy with what will happen in Latin America.

