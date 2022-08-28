Today Tamaulipas – Education at Tamaulipas College of Law and Social Sciences in Ciudad Victoria broke the record

The College of Law and Social Sciences of Ciudad Victoria broke the record for enrollment

There were a total of two thousand 300 students registered for this fall 2022 academic year and are therefore seeking to study some of the jobs offered by said UAT college.



Written by: Alberto Serna/Victoria CityFriday, August 26, 2022 at 10:15



UAT College of Law and Social Sciences in Ciudad Victoria



Author: HT . Agency

Victoria City, Tamaulipas. For this fall 2022 academic year, Faculty of Law and Social Sciences (FDCS) from Autonomous University of Tamaulipas The Director (UAT) said he broke his record Armando Villanueva Mendoza. He explained that the highest number recorded dates from 2020, so now they have managed to increase. There were a total of 2,300 students registered and thus seeking to study some of the jobs offered by the said college. “Without a doubt, we broke an internal record by achieving a large number of students, and this takes pride in us because it means that we are doing well and our school is in demand,” he said. Villanueva Mendoza also commented that the profession with the highest demand remains the law, with more than four groups opening this semester. He noted, “Without a doubt, the profession that shows the greatest demand is law, and after that international business, communication is starting to recover after the pandemic as well as tourism, so there is space in all of our educational offerings.” On the subject of infrastructure, the director of the College of Law and Social Sciences said that he was always looking for the needed needs so that there would be no setbacks in returning face to face. See also The Faculty of Education Sciences at Unimagdalena provided accounts

