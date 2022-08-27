August 27, 2022

Paid internships: an offer for students of biological sciences and information systems

Zera Pearson August 27, 2022 1 min read

A very useful information has reached the students when writing this multimedia, and it relates to their notification that “Until next September 6, registration is open for Chartered Internship (PIR) for students of the professions of Bachelor of Science. Biology and Bachelor of Information Systems from Logan National University.”

The University’s Department of Employment and Training (SUEP) reports that on its new web platform it is possible to access all projects submitted for each profession, so that students can choose. Those people who are already registered in the portal should only login with their usual username and password, and they will be able to see the list of published projects for each profession they can register for.

Those who are not registered on the page must register as applicants and enter the required data, then they will receive an email with the initial password, which must be modified upon first access.

The duration of the Program Implementation Report is 10 months, and it can be consecutive or split. They have a required workload of 12 hours per week, with a set monthly allowance for 2022 of $17,644.60. Any questions can be made through [email protected] or contact via Whats App at 02323-15-618445.

