At the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, a forum for shaping a better future

On May 29, the third edition of the Global Change Summit will be held at Casina Pio IV, an event conceived by Gabriele Andreoli, President of the Institute for Advanced Studies and Cooperation (IASC), which brings together representatives of science, technology and faith to open important horizons for the common good.

Vatican News

Science and technology, guided by the good of people and the world, can be extraordinary allies. Today, in fact, new and important horizons are opening up. The foundational meeting to articulate such exciting opportunities is this year’s Global Change Summit, which has a specific title: “A Forum to Help Shape a Better Future.” Now in its third edition, the World Changers Summit is an event conceived and desired by Professor Gabriele Andreoli, President of the Institute for Advanced Studies and Cooperation (IASC), who chose to host such a summit in the Vatican, a designated venue. Such issues are rooted in high scientific, theological, technological and ethical contours. In fact, the Pontifical Academy of Sciences is where international experts will meet on May 29.

A global message of hope

“From within our Holy Church this universal message of hope is spreading to all peoples, based on the realism of what we present at this event: a message that sees high science and high technology conceived and organized in all their details,” Andreoli explains. The expert adds: “In fact, there should and cannot be discrimination, because what drives and guides us is the deep conviction that every human being with his own dignity should be able to live his life using what science, technology and faith allow us today.

Bypass project

Results that may seem unattainable are not only achievable, they are achieved. At the World Makers Summit, scientific and technological progress to shape a better future will be presented. Technology, theology, science and faith are the focus of the World Changers Summit, which on September 5, 2025, in its fourth edition, will present the fruits of the Transcend project, which Andreoli will formally present on May 29.