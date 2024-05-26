Time, stadium and location to watch the Liga MX Grand Final

05-26-2024



The first leg ended 1-1 with goals scored by Uriel Antuna and Julian Quiñones, so the winner will be seen in the Colosso di Santa Ursula with thousands in the stands and millions watching on TV, computer or mobile phones.

America and Cruz Azul They will meet again in a rematch Final closing 2024 Follower Mexican League Which will determine the champion on Sunday, May 26 at the stadium Aztec Stadium .

History between the two clubs

The Young Classic has had four previous finals, and is a product of the 1972-191 season won by Cruz Azul.

Years later, Team America won the title the next times they met: the 88-89 season, the 2013 Clausura and the 2018 Apertura.

What does America and Cruz Azul need to be the champions?

Grand Final America Vs. Cruz Azul will determine whether the Águilas will get their 15th title or Cruz Azul’s 10th in their show history.

America and Cruz Azul have to win the match in order to be crowned, and it is worth noting that in this final, the advantage that Aguilas had due to their position in the table was eliminated. In the event of a tie in the overall score, there will be extra time and, if necessary, penalty kicks.