Cruz Azul: A gesture of greatness for Martin Anselmi with the runner-up medal

Cruz Azul was dealt a massive blow in the Grand Final of the 2024 Clausura Championship From the MX League. On the field of the Estadio Azteca machine He was controversially defeated by America by 1 to 0 He ended up finishing second in Mexican football.

The Celeste team did their best and deserved to win, but they made a mistake in the penalty area and found themselves facing the great Luis Ángel Malagón. Then, towards the end, he came Questionable penalty called by Marco Antonio Ortiz Which Henry Martin converted into the only goal of the match.

After the final whistle, Liga MX prepared for its awards ceremony, and La Noria was the first to receive its ‘award’ for reaching the final. That’s when Martin Anselmi had a gesture that spoke to his greatness and values ​​as a team leader.

He knows how to lose: Video of Anselmi evaluating the runner-up medal

Anselmi received the runner-up medal, raised it and displayed it forward in a clear gesture of appreciation. Along the path taken by Cruz Azul, something he always emphasized during his first semester as captain.