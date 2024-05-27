May 27, 2024

Cruz Azul: A gesture of greatness for Martin Anselmi with the runner-up medal

Cassandra Curtis May 27, 2024 2 min read

Mexican League

La Maquina’s coach outlined the path to follow after receiving the medal.

by Juan Manuel Marino

© Captura TV Azteca / ExclusiveMartin Anselmi, driver of a large Cruz Azul car.

Cruz Azul was dealt a massive blow in the Grand Final of the 2024 Clausura Championship From the MX League. On the field of the Estadio Azteca machine He was controversially defeated by America by 1 to 0 He ended up finishing second in Mexican football.

The Celeste team did their best and deserved to win, but they made a mistake in the penalty area and found themselves facing the great Luis Ángel Malagón. Then, towards the end, he came Questionable penalty called by Marco Antonio Ortiz Which Henry Martin converted into the only goal of the match.

After the final whistle, Liga MX prepared for its awards ceremony, and La Noria was the first to receive its ‘award’ for reaching the final. That’s when Martin Anselmi had a gesture that spoke to his greatness and values ​​as a team leader.

He knows how to lose: Video of Anselmi evaluating the runner-up medal

Anselmi received the runner-up medal, raised it and displayed it forward in a clear gesture of appreciation. Along the path taken by Cruz Azul, something he always emphasized during his first semester as captain.

Graduate of Communication Sciences and Journalism Technician, graduated from the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa (UADE). With a background at Diario Olé and other popular digital sites, since 2020 he has joined the ranks of Futbol sites, where he currently works as a sub-editor of products in Mexico. He currently specializes in Liga MX, the Mexican national team and Concacaf, although he covers and follows the main sporting competitions on the planet.

