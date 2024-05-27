Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, schedule and where to watch on TV in the USA and Mexico

Rafael Nadal The last begins Roland Garros Of his fruitful career, on Monday, May 27, in the first round of the Paris Grand Slam against none other than the German Alexander Zverevranked fourth in the world, at Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Spaniard, winner of 14 editions Roland GarrosHe participates in the main draw with a protected classification, despite his 276th place in the classification. However, he was drawn into the draw by one of the main favourites, who he has faced 10 times and the German has only managed three wins.

Anticipation is high in the world of sports given the possibility of seeing him for the last time Nadal In the tournament that made his legend grow: not only is he the most successful player at Roland Garros, he has a shocking statistic of 112 wins and only three defeats.





How do Nadal and Zverev arrive?

haunted by injuries, Nadal He wants to provide a dignified end to his phenomenal career and has already established the 2024 season as his final farewell, so an emotional farewell is expected in every scenario in which Manacori appears.

at recent days Madrid Open He was eliminated in the round of 16, to huge applause from the crowd in attendance, which also happened in the second round of the Rome Masters 1000, in his only appearance in major tournaments this season.

For this part, ZverevThe 27-year-old is promoted after his victory in Rome in the final over Chilean Nicolas Jarry and confirms his good presence after reaching the semi-finals in the tournament. Australian Open Championship And the Miami Open.

Rafael Nadal vs. Alexander Zverev: schedule and where to watch on TV

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev They will face each other on Monday, May 27 in the first round Roland Garros 2024 At the following times:

Mexico (CDMX): 7:30 AM

US East: 9:30 a.m.

Central United States: 8:30 a.m

US West: 6:30 a.m.

And in the United States parties Roland Garros It can be viewed through the Tennis Channel and ESPN signals, while Star+ will be broadcast to Mexico and the rest of Latin America, in addition to its own streaming platform.