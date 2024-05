All Roland Garros 2024 results

Roland Garros 2024 It has already started with the first round matches of the men’s and women’s main draw. In this way we leave you below all the results contained in the second Major Slams It’s out of season.

It should be noted that this may be the last French Open played by Rafael Nadal (276), a 14-time champion of this competition. In addition, the two main seeds are Novak Djokovic (1st) and Iga Swiatek (1st).

Nadal is ready for his first match. Environmental Protection Agency.

Results on Monday, May 27th:

Singles feminine

Marketa Vondrousova beat Rebecca Massarova 6-1, 6-3.

Anastasia Potapova defeats Kamila Rakhimova 6-2, 6-3.

Lyudmila Samsonova defeated Magda Linette 6-1, 6-1.

Yasmine Paolini defeated Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-4.

Hailey Baptiste defeated Kayla Day 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Ons Jaber defeats Saskia Vickery 6-3, 6-2

Iga Swiatek defeated Lyulia Gangan 6-1, 6-2.

Layla Fernandez defeated Jessica Ponchet 6-2, 6-0.

Victoria Tomova defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Coco Gauff defeated Julia Avdeeva 6-1, 6-1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated Bana Udvardi 6-3, 6-4.

Danielle Collins defeated Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 6-4.

Anna Kalinskaya defeated Clara Burrell 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Camila Osorio defeated Anhelina Kalinina 3-6, 7-6 (2), 4-1 and retired.

Elina Svitolina defeated Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Bianca Andreescu defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 6-1.

Varvara Graczyka defeated Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Linda Noskova defeated Harriet Darr 7-6(3), 6-4.

Diane Barry defeated Fiona Ferro 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Irina Camelia Begu defeated Julia Riera 6-2, 6-2.

Christina Buxa defeated Yulia Starodubtsiwa 6-4, 6-1.

Anna Bogdan defeated Elsa Jacquemot 6-1, 6-3.

Bernarda Pera defeated Nao Hibino 6-2, 6-0.

Editorial selections

1 related

Singles male

Belix Auger-Aliassime defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Henry Squire defeated Max Purcell 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (10).

Alexander Shevchenko defeated Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner defeated Christopher Eupcans 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Ben Shelton defeats Hugo Gaston 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Son Woo Kwon defeated Emil Rusuvuori 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-1.

Alexander Zverev defeated Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Matero Arnaldi defeated Arthur Fels 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Karen Khachanov defeated Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Pavel Kotov defeated Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Sebastian Baez defeated Gustavo Hyde 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Francisco Cerendolo defeated Jannik Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti defeated Daniel Galan 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe defeated Mattia Bellucci 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-4.

Filip Misiewicz defeated Otto Virtanen 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Tommy Paul defeated Pedro Cashin 6-2, 6-3, 6-1.

Denis Shapovalov defeated Luca Van Assche 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Miomir Kekmanovic defeated Thiago Montero 6-2, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.