Kroos: “All the players are very good people, I felt very comfortable”

The German midfielder expressed on Real Madrid TV the emotions he experienced during his last match at the Bernabéu. “It’s not easy. I can only say thank you to Real Madrid, the club, my teammates, the stadium… I have always felt at home during these ten years. I could not ask for more. It has been an unforgettable ten years.” “.

Toni Kroos (34 years old) delved into those feelings. “You come out with a different feeling, you know it’s the last game. I want to enjoy it as much as I can and I really enjoyed those 85 minutes as I always enjoy playing here. You play here every two weeks, but I noticed that he was special, and I will notice in the coming years that he was special“.

The German explained why he was so upset when he was substituted. He was quiet at first, but the tears finally escaped him. ““I was strong until I saw my children, and it killed me.”.

He also highlighted the union with all his colleagues. “It’s a special team, it’s a good group, everyone has always given me the respect I deserve. They are good people, very good people. I felt very comfortable in this team.”

And since it couldn’t be otherwise, the guy from Greifswald has already set his mind on Wembley. For this reason, he announced his retirement as soon as possible. “I wanted to make it official before this match so that starting tomorrow we can forget about this problem and I can move on in the best way, which is to win the title.“.