Thomas Muller surprises Barcelona with a message after his victory over Real Madrid

2022-03-20

No one wants to miss the Spanish Clasico, where he was Barcelona conquered Real Madrid He scored four goals against him to confirm the wonderful moment the team is going through Xavi Hernandez On the seat.

Barcelona player mocks Vinicius during El Clasico

Thomas Muller He was one of those who was watching the match from the comfort of his home and was surprised when he pointed out Barcelona’s resounding victory.

attacker Bayern Municha black beast for him Barcelonapraised the Catalan team for what they did in the Santiago Bernabéu Park.

“Congratulations, Barcelona. It was a pleasure to see the great performance tonight, ‘Hat'”, were the German’s words via his official Twitter account.