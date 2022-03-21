March 21, 2022

Thomas Muller surprises Barcelona with a message after his victory over Real Madrid

Cassandra Curtis March 21, 2022

2022-03-20

No one wants to miss the Spanish Clasico, where he was Barcelona conquered Real Madrid He scored four goals against him to confirm the wonderful moment the team is going through Xavi Hernandez On the seat.

Barcelona player mocks Vinicius during El Clasico

Thomas Muller He was one of those who was watching the match from the comfort of his home and was surprised when he pointed out Barcelona’s resounding victory.

attacker Bayern Municha black beast for him Barcelonapraised the Catalan team for what they did in the Santiago Bernabéu Park.

“Congratulations, Barcelona. It was a pleasure to see the great performance tonight, ‘Hat'”, were the German’s words via his official Twitter account.

In the last years, Müller He was not silent when he played against the culé team. In fact, he was laughed at by many. He even said on social media that “I love playing against Barcelona” when they won 3-0 in the group stage of the Champions League.

The Barcelona, who has an outstanding game, climbed to third place in the standings and now has 54 units. It seems very difficult, but Azulgrana is only 12 points behind Real Madridwhen there are only nine dates left for the tournament to conclude.

