Girondins de Bordeaux do not raise their heads and lose to Montpellier; Albert Ellis missed a penalty in the loss

2022-03-20

Albert Ellis is back in the ring with Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1. This Sunday they faced Montpellier at home in Round 29.

The Honduran team was unlucky and added another defeat in France. Bordeaux lost 0-2 at home.

The visitors continued to win in the 11th minute, with a goal from Elie Wahi, and five minutes later, Florent Mollet put the second goal. Ellis’ team didn’t have an answer until the 42nd minute.

Albert Ellis missed a penalty kick, El Kracho made his right, but goalkeeper Jonas O’Mlin covered it. The Tiger could not celebrate his tenth goal.