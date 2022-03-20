March 20, 2022

Girondins de Bordeaux do not raise their heads and lose to Montpellier; Albert Ellis missed a penalty in the loss

Albert Ellis is back in the ring with Girondins de Bordeaux in Ligue 1. This Sunday they faced Montpellier at home in Round 29.

The Honduran team was unlucky and added another defeat in France. Bordeaux lost 0-2 at home.

Stay focused! Brian Roches scored his 14th goal for Nacional against Academia Jonathan Rubio

The visitors continued to win in the 11th minute, with a goal from Elie Wahi, and five minutes later, Florent Mollet put the second goal. Ellis’ team didn’t have an answer until the 42nd minute.

Albert Ellis missed a penalty kick, El Kracho made his right, but goalkeeper Jonas O’Mlin covered it. The Tiger could not celebrate his tenth goal.

Ellis caused a foul and sent off the defender, but he couldn’t turn the action into a goal.

Albert Ellis’ first half was almost complete before the penalty kick. He was unstoppable, he’s the best in the team, he caused the offense and red cards for Nicholas Cosa and Mihilo Ristic.

Rommel Koyoto scored his first goal of the 2022 season in Montreal’s thrilling equalizer against Atlanta United

In the end, Bordeaux could not add and remain in the last place in the French League with 22 units. The next day they will encounter Lille as a visitor. With each passing day they have little chance of saving themselves.

Standing table in France

LINEUPS:

Girondins Bordeaux:

