This was the 3rd Forum for Applied Sciences in Sports

A multidimensional approach to disabled sport. was a topic Third, the Forum of Applied Sciences in Sportsa vision from the academy and experience, took place this Thursday at the Santander Technological University, based in Bucaramanga, starting at 2:00 p.m.

With the aim of promoting the importance of interdisciplinary work in Paralympic sports and directing the optimum state of performance and health of athletes, the third edition of the Forum was held with the attendance of approximately 58 people face-to-face and approximately 224 participants from different regions of the country. Country.

Among the main lines addressed at the meeting was the interaction with physiotherapy in Paralympic sports. analysis and interpretation of results for athletes; adaptations in mental training and psychological monitoring; Great experience: Taekwondo, a tool to improve life, and finally sport as a tool for peacebuilding.

Sandra Morenocoordinator Center for Sports Science, CCD, from sportedHighlight the importance of this academic event: “We want to get closer to the regions, to create communication with the multidisciplinary teams of administrative entities and our peers in applied sciences such as medicine, nutrition, physiotherapy and psychology, among others, to foster interest in athletes of the National Territory ».

This event was led by specialists from the governing body such as Dr. Mauricio Laura, holder of a master’s degree in biometrics; Jairo Andres Pineros, MA, Neuropsychology; Paula Hoyos, a dietitian and biophysicist, and Jairo Andres Ortiz, a physiotherapist and specialist in disability, physical education, recreation and adapted sports. Also joining the meeting were Stevens Ruiz, coach of the Colombian Paralympic swimming team, and Reinaldo Orejarina, coach of the Paraikondo national team.

“In this session we had different views regarding the approach to Paralympic sports, one of which is from psychology and what corresponds to observation and mental training. In nutrition, the use of instruments that are a pattern or standard for measuring body composition; We understood, more precisely, the role of the physiotherapist, and finally we studied how sport is a tool for peacebuilding and, in turn, how it allows, especially in taekwondo, to change lives »Mauricio Laura, head of the multidisciplinary CCD Paralympic team, added.