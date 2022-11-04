Woman raped in a Manhattan park and police suspect | Video | NIVISION 41 New York WXTV

reading text

♪I wish: good night, youSay hello to Esperanza Ceballos.Thank you for joining usThis Thursday night. we startedThis edition is in Manhattan.Tonight they showed upThe charges against the suspectHe raped a woman who ranIn the garden this morning.Our partner yeilalluberes have been following thistell us howgot the authoritiesSelect this topic.Yalla: For the most famous policeI had this suspect inLook, it’s supposed to besexual assault and assaultfrom different women.Handcuffed and escorted byThe police, this is where they took this guy outunit man andResearch specialist.suspected of havingraped a woman andOthers who have been sexually abusedtwo.While processing the topicGrab from behind and eat43-year-old woman strangledYears.Near this tree when5:30 a.m. Thursday.saw herYou are me on a bike withBag and headphones.Desperate, another driverthe person who was doingthe authorities.We come to oneTo the place and there was a presencePolice, the area wasencircledauthorities?>> It depends on all this, thatCatch all the bad guys.Put a cop or something like that.Yalla: The man has been arrestedA few hours ago. she wasIdentified as the suspectFrom several attacks on womenIn a hurry.He also approached a woman39 years old. around octoberfd rThey tied up another woman. TheHold the back and tryTo suffocate and abusesexually of them.Because the topic tried to useStolen credit cardWhich I was able to identify inThen by the police>> Justice bothers me. yesDo it the first time, and ifI have the second time I knowDies in prison.Yala: She is 29 years oldHe has a long track recordCriminal, with at least 25arrests.