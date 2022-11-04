Salud, the Alto Valle branch of SAP and the Rural Medicine Association confirm their commitment to the national vaccination campaign

This is the national campaign to vaccinate against measles, rubella, mumps and polio. Vaccines are necessary to prevent these eradicated or controlled diseases from re-emerging in the country.

According to the recent law issued by the Ministry of Health of the State, UNICEF and the Argentine Society of Pediatrics (SAP) the population to join the national campaign of vaccination against measles, rubella, mumps and polio, targeting girls and women. Children 13 months to 4 years of age, the Regional Health Portfolio agreed to strengthen commitment to this campaign with the Argentine Society of Pediatrics (SAP) Alto Valle del Rio Negro Branch, Neuquén and the Association of Rural Medicine.

This week, the Minister of Health, Andrea Biffi, met with the president of the SAP subsidiary Alto Valle del Rio Negro and Neuquen, Sarah Valsechi, and with the president of the Rural Medicine Association, Adriana Feltre, to discuss the progress of the campaign in the province and continue to reinforce the importance of communicating that these additional vaccines Compulsory childcare allows.

“It is imperative that we unite to maintain commitment against these diseases, which can be very dangerous, and which by our efforts we have been able to eradicate and control in our province and country. We must not lose sight of the fact that in other parts of the world these diseases remain a major health problem, Bevy said.

In addition, the head of the health file warned: “The health teams continue to intensify their tasks to reach the population and we need the commitment of everyone to achieve the goals that protect us as a society. We must understand that vaccines are key to avoiding the reintroduction of these diseases.”

Also participating in the meeting were the head of the capital’s health district, Alejandra Espinosa, and the immunization officer of the Health Portfolio, Araceli Gitlin, where the importance of informing and instructing Neuquén families on the commitment and the need to implement these measures were reiterated. Vaccines and the national vaccination calendar.

During this first month of the campaign, Neuquén was placed among the nine counties that had already vaccinated more than half of the target population. For this reason, it is necessary to continue working and join efforts with different organizations to reach the expected goal.

Meanwhile, all health teams, especially those looking after boys and girls, are invited to continue communicating the importance of this national campaign.

Along the same lines, at the recent Federal Health Council (COFISA) held on Thursday 27 October, health ministers from 24 jurisdictions issued a call to families to join in the vaccination of boys and girls from 13 months to 4 years inclusive, under the aforementioned campaign.

Campaign vaccines can be given jointly with the COVID-19 vaccine and with any vaccine on the national calendar. The application of these vaccines is free and compulsory and does not require a prescription or medical indication.