August 19, 2023

This was Shakira’s reaction after attending Beyoncé’s concert in Miami

Lane Skeldon August 19, 2023 2 min read

In recent days, a recording of the American singer Beyonce spread during one of the rounds of her “Renaissance” world tour in Tampa (Florida, United States), where she shouted the name of the Colombian singer Shakira.

Although it was not confirmed if the woman from Barranquilla was at the venue when it was mentioned, Queen B kept her eyes fixed on the venue and continued her parade at Raymond James Stadium.

Later, it became known that the American artist was hinting at another guy named Shakira who was in the famous stadium, and who asked to be mentioned through a poster that stood out in the audience.

In this context, Beyoncé shouts out the woman’s name followed by the phrase “Shakira, Shakira”a slogan used by the Colombian singer during the song “TQG”, which she sang in collaboration with compatriot Carol J.

One day after this mention happened, it was learned that Shakira attended Beyoncé’s show, but at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. And Shakira herself was responsible for confirming this through her social networks.

“Dear B! Thanks for shouting! You shined tonight!”the Colombian wrote in the post on the social network X, to which she attached a photo of Beyoncé.

In the post, the Colombian thanked the tribute from the night before, noting that “Shakira, Shakira” was actually addressed to her.

A ‘story’ shared on Shakira’s Instagram account explains that she did not attend the show alone, as she was seen accompanied by a woman who appeared to be her friend.

“Last Night With Dear Friends at a B Show”, Shakira added in the post, seemingly suggesting that women have more company.

It is worth noting that after the separation of the Spaniard Gerard Pique, the Latin artist became more oriented toward her musical releases and collaborations with other artists.That pushed him to the top of the playlists of the most important digital platforms in the world.

His season of success began with the introduction of routinenext to Ozuna; followed by Sessions #53next to Bizarrap; TQGwith Carol G; tabletswith their children, and empty cup; With Manuel Turizo.

