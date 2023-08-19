August 19, 2023

Luis Miguel and Paula Cuevas, they are inseparable on their world tour

August 19, 2023

Mallorca, Spain. – It seems that Luis Miguel’s heart has an owner and he Paula Cuevasbecause this week they were seen inseparable during the Sunshine World Tour in Mexico.

They were recently seen boarding the artist’s private jet. The starting point was from Mexico, and heading towards Buenos Aires, Argentina, to start the tour.Luis Miguel Tour 2023-2024“.

International media portrayed the couple as very happy and sharing different experiences together. Furthermore, this only confirmed what had been an open secret for a long time. The couple was caught getting ready to take a vacation on a cruise ship.

vacation

According to the information Luis Miguel And Cuevas decided to go to Naples and then start sailing along the Mediterranean coast in a luxurious private ship. However, it was detailed that the couple’s last stop was Mallorca, one of the Balearic Islands Spain.

Although the Sun of Mexico is already preparing to continue his professional commitments, and, of course, he is in good company.

The singer has already sold out the 66 shows he was scheduled to perform this year.

It is reported that Luis Miguel began his tour on August 3 in the Argentine capital, a tour that will take him to South America, Mexico and the United States. The singer plans to perform more than 200 live performances between 2023 and next year. in Honduras It is scheduled to be presented on February 2, 2024.

