January 7, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

5 photos of Irma Miranda that show why Miss Universe is so devoted and follows in the footsteps of Andrea Meza

Lane Skeldon January 7, 2023 2 min read

On January 14, the ceremony that crowns the new one will take place Miss Universe He succeeds Indian model Harnaaz Sandhu. The event will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, USA and will be hosted by Cristian de la Fuente and Jackie Bracamontes.

Irma Miranda. Source: instagram @irmamirandav

Send this 71st edition of Miss Universe He will be responsible for Telemundo’s international network and will start at 7 p.m. Mexico has a proven track record of beauty crowns and on three occasions women from this land have been able to achieve the dream of many.

See also  Christian de la Fuente has started recording a new movie in the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Galilea Montijo naturally raises the temperature risky

January 6, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Veronica Castro’s strong demand that her son, Christian Castro, ignore him

January 6, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Shakira suffers from a new betrayal. Meet the member who dumped her before Gerard Pique and Clara Shea Marty

January 6, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

This airline will be offering free Wi-Fi from February | others

January 7, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

5 photos of Irma Miranda that show why Miss Universe is so devoted and follows in the footsteps of Andrea Meza

January 7, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

What is the current cost of tourist visa for USA 2023 and these are the requirements. How do you get nominated?

January 6, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Medical sciences students positive results in 2022 (+ audio)

January 6, 2023 Zera Pearson