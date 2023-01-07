5 photos of Irma Miranda that show why Miss Universe is so devoted and follows in the footsteps of Andrea Meza

On January 14, the ceremony that crowns the new one will take place Miss Universe He succeeds Indian model Harnaaz Sandhu. The event will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, USA and will be hosted by Cristian de la Fuente and Jackie Bracamontes.
Send this 71st edition of Miss Universe He will be responsible for Telemundo’s international network and will start at 7 p.m. Mexico has a proven track record of beauty crowns and on three occasions women from this land have been able to achieve the dream of many.
This year the Mexican representative Irma Miranda He is 27 years old, a native of Sonora and has incomparable beauty and figure. He gathers in his social networks more than 120,000 followers who are aware of his movements and posts. She also holds a degree in Business Administration.
Irma Miranda She has worked as a TV presenter so she is comfortable and has good energy in front of the cameras. In her spare time, she dances folk dances and also plays tennis. The model has the support of other Mexican women who have been Miss Universe such as Lupita Jones, Ximina Navarrete, and Andia Meza.
Lupita Jones was the first Mexican woman to wear a tiara Miss Universe In 1991, then it was the turn of Ximena Navarrete, in 2010 and Andrea Meza It was dedicated with the title in 2020. Now it’s your turn Irma Miranda And millions of fans from all over the world send him best wishes.
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
Galilea Montijo naturally raises the temperature risky
Veronica Castro’s strong demand that her son, Christian Castro, ignore him
Shakira suffers from a new betrayal. Meet the member who dumped her before Gerard Pique and Clara Shea Marty