Hold on tight to something before you see what Ninel Conde looked like at 19

Ninel Conde Without a doubt, she is one of the most beautiful singers and actresses in Latin America since she was 46 years old. However, today we will remember the beginnings of the actress’s career and how she looked in her youth when she was crowned with “Miss Mexico State“.

The Mexican artist is very popular Social media Like Instagram where he has 5.4 million followers. However, the beginnings of the singer go back to 1995 when she won the competition.Miss Mexico State“. Then Ninel Conde He studied theater and body language at the “Centro de Arte y Teatro Emilia Carranza”. This allowed him to work for TV stations Televisa, TV Azteca and Univisión.

Some of the novels Ninel Conde Part of it was: “Under the Same Face” (1995); “Luz Clarita”, “Forbidden Kisses”, “Catalina and Sebastian” and others. Although a sensational success Social media It happened in “Rebelde” in 2004, which was followed by “Fuego en la sangre”, “Sea of ​​love”, “because love rules” and “En tierras salvajes”.

The always beautiful Ninel Conde

The award-winning artist for Sol de Oro and Palmas de Oro released her first record production in 2003, for which she was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award. The next album from Ninel Conde It was “La Rebelde” which was followed by “El bombón asesino” – as it’s also known in Social media-. Undoubtedly, the artist has achieved success in all its aspects and the truth is that the artist has been working hard since she was 19 years old when she was “Miss Mexico State“.

newly Ninel Conde He shared part of his past on the program “Hoy Día”, and there he showed what he was like when he was “Miss Mexico StateAnd the changes that have occurred since then. One of the most noticeable changes in the aftermath Social media She had breast augmentation surgery in the telenovela “Como en el cine” and her hair was redder than in previous years.

