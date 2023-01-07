Gerard Pique’s plan to use Clara Xia Marty and Shakira to shut down the millionaire’s business

Everything seemed to indicate that the controversy aroused by their separation Gerrard Pique s Shakira And expose the courtship with Clara Shea Marty By the former soccer player, he was a part of plan From the owner of Cosmos wear, wear for both and so on to close Millionaire businessmen This is on the doorstep, a situation that has attracted a lot of attention in recent days.

Many questioned the positions he had Gerrard Pique In the last months after his break Shakira And it is that the former player has shown himself little interest in the situation and has tried to gain attention through appointments in the public eye with his new girlfriend. Clara Shea Marty Which caused her to be severely criticized by thousands of people.

However, such situations would be on purpose because he assumes so Gerrard Pique At plan to wear, wear Controversy caused by his separation from ShakiraLikewise, the relationship he has with him Clara Shea Marty to Millionaire deals closeremembering that he has already quit as a professional player, and is given an emotional farewell by FC Barcelona, ​​so he now plans to devote himself entirely to his company, Cosmos.

Notably, he wouldn’t be the only one using the breakup as a common good from then on Shakira She also took advantage of this situation, dedicating herself to issuing record material of that period that not only achieved more fame but also millions of copies and income thanks to the songs “Te felicito” and “Monotonía”, since The Woman from Barranquilla made it clear that after her separation she would devote herself entirely for her artistic career and take care of her children.

While, Gerrard Pique He gained the attention of the media and followers, after he had several dates with Clara Shea Marty And so on Use it As a publicist for his company, Cosmos, it should also be remembered that last December, the former soccer player appeared at the event held to promote his latest project called the Kings League Preliminary Draft, where he was well accompanied by the Spaniards, for what many suspect is that in this way, celebrities can to close Millionaire business deals.