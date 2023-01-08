Adamari Lopez: “I would like my daughter to be with me all the time”

Adamary Lopez He was sad that he had to Separated from his daughter Aliawhen you have to Spending time with his father the Spanish dancer Tony Costa.

Recently she is small Alaa went on vacation with Tony Costa to Spain.

The actress also realized that she doesn’t like this spacing, even though she knows it’s best for her 7-year-old daughter.

“What I want is what’s best for my daughter, and for her to have the opportunity to share it with her father, even if it makes me angry,” he admitted. Adamary Lopez In a program “Today” (Telemundo).

“I would like her to be with me all the time, but this is something so important and so healthy for her that we can work on the rest as adults, but for her we have to do our best,” Puerto Rico said. .