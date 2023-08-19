Stay free one night at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ beach house

(CNN) – If you’re in desperate need of a moment of rest and relaxation, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have the solution.

The famous couple dressed up Airbnb His beach house is located in Santa Barbara County, California, overlooking the ocean and Santa Ynez Mountains.

The offer is for one night only for a maximum of four guests who will be able to experience an “unforgettable summer stay” for free.

Kutcher told Kunis his “really stupid idea” in A.J video From an Instagram recorded outside the home, he is seen trying to convince his wife that they should take in “complete strangers” to stay with them in their home.

After Kunis agrees that people will enjoy the experience, Kutcher chimes in, saying, “Okay, let’s do it.”

A shocked Kunis replies, “What?” before her husband says, “Great,” and the video ends.

Guesthouse reservations opened Wednesday at 10 AM local time (1 PM Miami time) for an overnight stay on Saturday. Kutcher added in his Instagram caption.

The “Ashton and Mila Oceanfront Oasis,” as it’s called on Airbnb, features bright and airy rooms, a hot tub, and a large deck surrounded by trees.

While you’re there, guests can stroll the nearby trails, “enjoy a cup of coffee on the beach” and “soak up those summer rays,” all without worrying about what meals or snacks will be served.

Guests must have an active Airbnb profile with a good track record, be able to present government-issued ID, and tell Hollywood hosts “if there are any dietary allergies or restrictions” that they should be aware of.

Kutcher and Kunis are following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow, who announced earlier this month that she would be listing her California guest house on Airbnb for one night only. Starting this week, the Montecito house can be booked for one night on September 9th for a maximum of two guests.