Maribelle Rivera turns up the heat by standing without any clothes on

the host Maribelle Rivera She is one celebrity who has shown so many times that she has no qualms about showing herself as “God brought into the world.” For this reason, it is not surprising to find some tough posts on their social networks which leaves little to the imagination.

A few days ago, Puerto Rico shared on her Instagram two photos in which she appears lying on a white bed, Posing completely naked and with expressions of sensuality. To avoid being censored, she had to strategically resort to covering her most intimate parts of her body. Of course, while still showing a lot of skin from the massive body he’s sporting at the age of 46.

“Good evening!! My new version … I will love myself as no one else has loved me. Because self-love is the strongest love I must have,” is the message that accompanies the photos, which have received thousands of likes and hundreds of compliments on her figure.

“You are a goddess, I love you”, “Beautiful body. Be happy alone or in company”, “Precious princess, beautiful cinnamon-colored tropical Caribbean. Baby, you are my heavenly hair inspiration”, “How delicious it all is” and “This is the Barbie that I want it “Some of the messages they sent to Maribelle Rivera were to thank the sensual details she had with her more than 1.5 million followers.

Swipe to see photos of Maribelle Rivera

