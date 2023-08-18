Eliminated from “Los 50” today, August 17: the reality show loses one of its most controversial participants

Tension rises in “Los 50”, as many controversial moments are recorded at the Zotoluca ranch in Mexico, the place where the reality show was taped.

On August 17, in Chapter 23 of the competition, Fernanda de la Mora was eliminated.

The competitor who managed to get out of the elimination zone was Botro Caballero, who beat Lorenzo Mendes in a challenge that tested his skill and patience to build a tower.

In recent days, the Mexican influencer has had a hard time after being sentenced Isa Castro, Manelik Gonzalez and Dania Mendez Rather, a discussion arose between them.

“Few times in my life have I felt such feelings, this desire to show them what I am made of.” Potro Caballero said when he entered the room and that’s how his comrades discovered he had achieved salvation.

As he noted in his letter: “I felt like a wrestler.” Afterwards he joked, “I’m the hero of the moment, my vote can change things.”

This was the judiciary in the “fifty”

The group of convicts consists of Manelik Gonzalez, Fernanda de la Mora, Lorenzo Mendez, Issa Castro and Ray Grobero.

In the first place of votes there was a tie. “This player has been in danger of being eliminated four times. Today, with 20 votes, the one who remains in the “Los 50” is the player Issa (Castro).

This is the second time that the Mexican has received a large number of votes, which indicates that she is well-liked among the contestants.

The other player with the same number was Lorenzo Mendes. The singer said that he felt the love he sowed between the participants.

Then they announced that Ray Grobero was also saved and would have a few more days in “Los 50”.

In the end, Manelik Gonzalez and Fernanda de la Mora held hands. The latter was the one eliminated from the Telemundo reality show.

After learning of her colleagues’ decision, she said, “I feel calm and at peace with what I have done and what I have done.”

Her departure was celebrated by Manelik Gonzalez, who confronted her several times and said her plan had gone perfectly. “Tonight is a victory for me, but no one finds out about it,” comment.

Now there are 24 participants in total, less than half of the group that started on the reality show.