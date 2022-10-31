This was Belinda and Nodal’s favorite space in the mansion they shared in Spain

Actress and singer Belinda (33) He moved to Spain with all his family, and there he spends his life these days. However, this is not the first time that the artist has transferred her life and routine to the Old Continent. In fact, while he was in a relationship with the singer Christian NodalBoth celebrities lived in Barcelona, ​​although that stay was short-lived.

And in this old house shared by Catalan singers, the spaces and environments stand out for being quiet and simple; And luxurious at the same time. Indeed, one of my favorite places and the place where they spend the most time Belinda s Streptococcus When they were a married couple and living in Barcelona, ​​it was the kitchen of this house, which today no longer belongs to them.

Simple and luxurious home, nest of former love of Belinda and Nodal

The house they knew how to share Belinda s Christian Nodal It is located in a special area of ​​Barcelona. Apart from the spaces and decorations themselves, one of the advantages of the kitchen over the rest of the rooms was the panoramic view that they could enjoy from one of the windows.

This was exactly where they were in most of the photos they shared on social networks while living in Spain. And in these posts, some special details were seen, such as the large inn standing at one end of the venue, as well as smaller spaces for on-the-go dining and appliances made of silver and stainless steel.

The rest of the house is decorated with wood-colored details, giving the house a rustic and simple look. Simple armchairs are added to this sober gray. And the most important sectors were associated with the majestic and enviable balcony from where Belinda s Christian Nodal They can enjoy complete relaxation and from the heights of a wonderful view of Barcelona.