October 31, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This was Belinda and Nodal's favorite space in the mansion they shared in Spain

This was Belinda and Nodal’s favorite space in the mansion they shared in Spain

Lane Skeldon October 31, 2022 2 min read

Actress and singer Belinda (33) He moved to Spain with all his family, and there he spends his life these days. However, this is not the first time that the artist has transferred her life and routine to the Old Continent. In fact, while he was in a relationship with the singer Christian NodalBoth celebrities lived in Barcelona, ​​although that stay was short-lived.

And in this old house shared by Catalan singers, the spaces and environments stand out for being quiet and simple; And luxurious at the same time. Indeed, one of my favorite places and the place where they spend the most time Belinda s Streptococcus When they were a married couple and living in Barcelona, ​​it was the kitchen of this house, which today no longer belongs to them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

In front of the mirror, Ninel Conde raises the temperature by flaunting her beautiful bikini-clad figure

October 31, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

From the beach, Sonia Isaza rocked the net in a tight swimsuit

October 30, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Sofia Castro flaunts these beachy bikinis at 26 years old

October 30, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

This was Belinda and Nodal’s favorite space in the mansion they shared in Spain

October 31, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

What is the origin and meaning of Halloween?

October 31, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

30 years of traditional Tibetan medicine in Beijing

October 31, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Amazing European Worker Who Would Help Chivas Recruit Eduardo Modo Aguirre

October 31, 2022 Cassandra Curtis