Thalia has been called “ridiculous and old” on social networks, after she showed off her costume

with arrival Halloween and Day of the Dead parties No one misses the chance to show off their best costumes whether it’s the scariest monsters or the sweet and daring characters as was the case with thalia, Who certainly cared about his outfit, although this time the comments were not in his favour.

and that is , The Mexican singer made a fun clip to share on these dates, which she uploaded to her social networks, however, The reaction of some users was unexpected and unpleasant, Well, some did not understand why she was wearing it, as it can only be explained by a black leather corset and tall boots of the same material.

Along with the photo, the actress also wrote “Psychological bitch Halloween. I want to see all their costumes now”followed by the big eyes emoji.

These shots instantly caused a reaction and among them you can read: “She’s old to wearing disguise,” “silly as always,” “you’re a lady already,” “grandmother,” among others.

However, her loyal fans came to her defense and praised them with such praises as: “Incredible Thalia”, “Definitely the Empress of Beauty”, among others.

We're sharing the video that Thalía uploaded for Halloween: