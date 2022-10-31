In front of the mirror, Ninel Conde raises the temperature by flaunting her beautiful bikini-clad figure

Ninel Count Mexican singer and actress swept social networks With her adorable personality, she managed to capture the attention of her fans. The artist began her artistic career in 1995 after winning the “Miss State of Mexico” contest. Ninel She stands out, in addition to her talent, for the unique beauty shown by wearing the brand bikini.

The singer, who studied theater and body expression at the Emilia Carranza Center for the Arts and Theater, also studied acting and singing with Sergio Jimenez. The artist is famous for his participation in several novels such as “Under the Same Face”, “Luz Clarita”, “Catalina and Sebastian” and is also a sensation in the social networks. newly Ninel Count The temperature rose on Instagram after pretending bikini.

The Mexican actress also worked in such famous TV series as “La revancha”, “Rebelde”, “Porque el amor manda”, “En Tierras Salvajes” and others. Because of that Ninel Count She has won many awards such as the Sol de Oro for “Revelation Actress” for the telenovela “Catalina y Sebastián”. a star social networks She also won the Palmas de Oro for her performance in the play Mujeres Frente Al Espejo.

As for her singing career, the artist achieved her first record production in 2003, which succeeded Ninel Count It was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award in 2004, as “Best Group Album”. Later, in 2005, the singer released her second album “La Rebelde”.

In 2006, the artist released her third album “El Bombón Assassin” and since 2007 she has hosted the program “Desmadruga2”. newly Ninel Count cause a stir in social networks After showing off her personality bikini To reveal her natural charm and captivating curves.